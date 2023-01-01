Cozy Room Design is a cute decoration game that offers you a delightful chance to design your dream room! From choosing furniture and carpets to wallpaper and windows, you have the freedom to design the layout as you desire. Arrange items, rotate them to fit perfectly, and select colors that suit your taste! If you want to make your room more lively, you can add many cute cats and dogs to your bed, desk, floor, or wherever you like! Once satisfied with your design, simply tap the left button to save your creation. Let's start decorating our dream rooms and sharing them with friends!

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Cozy Room Design에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.