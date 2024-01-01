Zwak News is a leading news platform that delivers up-to-date and accurate news from Afghanistan and around the world. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to providing reliable and unbiased news to our readers. In addition, we also strongly believe in the importance of sharing good service, especially when it comes to education for Afghan girls. We believe that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their gender, and we are dedicated to promoting and advocating for the education of Afghan girls. We believe that through education, we can empower and uplift communities, and we strive to inspire positive change through our platform.

