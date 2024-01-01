y.gy
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: app.y.gy
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 y.gy의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Create short and unforgettable links that increase conversions Turn long and complicated links into short and memorable links that you can use in emails, social media, and more. * Use y.gy or your own custom domain. We offer the option to use your own custom short link or y.gy short-link. * Customize your link with a custom ending Links can be customized with a custom suffix, such as y.gy/your-ending or your-short-link/your-ending. * Use y.gy API Create links programmatically via y.gy simple API.
