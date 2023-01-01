WebCatalog

Worksup

Worksup

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: worksup.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Worksup의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

We have been organizing conferences and business events for over 20 years. At one point, facing different event industry challenges we decided to create an event platform both easy-to-use for attendees and quick to set up for organizers. Now, our expertise spans over the full spectrum of event management, providing simple events live-streaming, Q&A, engaging tasks, exhibition opportunities for partners and business networking activities for participants. Worksup is being constantly developed thanks to the feedback we get from our clients and from the founders’ implemented experience. During each event planning road, Worksup is the organizer’s supportive friend and our consultants suggest the best solutions to support your individual goals.

웹사이트: worksup.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Worksup에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

quizmodeon.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

관련 추천 사항

10times

10times

10times.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

RegFox

RegFox

regfox.com

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

Event.Gives

Event.Gives

event.gives

Chargebackhit

Chargebackhit

chargebackhit.com

Shocklogic

Shocklogic

shocklogic.com

Blocks & Files

Blocks & Files

blocksandfiles.com

ValidSign

ValidSign

validsign.eu

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.