Wingmate
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: wingmateapp.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Wingmate의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Based in Toronto, Wingmate is a new and fast-growing tech company, growing from 2 customers to over 50 in the past two years. In the B2B CRM space, Wingmate gives your people on the frontline a voice to drive sales and better customer service in real time. Our Wingmate Product includes three unique features; 1. Frontline Intel Program, where the Wingmate App, captures leads, leverages current in-field employees (drivers, technicians, maintenance, route reps, etc.), takes advantage of internal assets, otherwise overlooked, and uses them to scout and report back opportunities in the field. 2. Prospecting CRM, a simple application (Includes both web dashboard and mobile application), enables all involved parties to effectively capture, track and manage leads, sales, and communicate relative details immediately. 3. Pipeline management, inside sales help that provides external sales leaders to follow leads provided by the frontline, and push potential clients through the sales funnel. In most service companies, there is often a huge disconnect between operations and sales and that keeps those companies from realizing their full potential. Wingmate solves this problem by providing lines of communication through vital departments, creating organizational transparency, and utilizing current assets.
카테고리:
웹사이트: wingmateapp.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Wingmate에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.