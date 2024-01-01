대안 - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
선도적인 전송 플랫폼인 Sendoso는 구매자의 여정 전반에 걸쳐 고객과 소통할 수 있는 새로운 방법을 제공함으로써 기업이 돋보이도록 돕습니다.
Tremendous
tremendous.com
디지털 결제를 국제적으로 규모에 맞게 전송하세요. 즉시 배송, 좌절 없는 상환, 수백 가지 보상 옵션. 사용하기 쉬운 플랫폼에서 지급금을 구매, 전송, 추적, 관리 및 브랜드화하세요.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy는 경험과 기쁨의 힘을 활용하여 전 세계 사람들을 연결하는 올인원 기업 선물 플랫폼입니다.
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium은 규모나 거리에 관계없이 글로벌 그룹 선물, 보상 및 기념품을 간단하고 개인적으로 만듭니다. 우리는 전 세계의 수신자가 원하는 것과 보낼 곳을 선택하여 추측을 없애고 각 교환의 영향을 극대화할 수 있도록 합니다. 고객에게 감사를 표하든 직원을 교육하든 Stadium은 직원이 어디에 있든 참여하고 축하할 수 있는 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 전화를 예약하여 주문 설정에 대해 문의하세요: https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
기업을 위한 보상, 인센티브, 혜택 및 지급 인프라. 스타트업부터 대기업까지 모든 규모의 수천 개의 기업이 Xoxoday의 비즈니스 통화를 사용하여 보상, 혜택, 인센티브를 보내고 지불금을 지급합니다.