대안 - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
Spatial로 이동하여 수많은 메타버스 갤러리, 공간 및 이벤트를 확인하세요. 손 안에서 메타버스를 경험해 보세요. 어디서나 참여할 수 있습니다! 예술가와 기업가의 정교한 창작물을 살펴보세요. 문화 이벤트를 위해 전 세계의 전문가, 친구들을 만나고 Spatial Community와 연결하세요. 당신과 꼭 닮은 아바타를 만들어보세요. 그렇다면 무료로 나만의 갤러리를 만들어 보세요!
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: XR 솔루션으로 미래를 혁신하다 회사 개요 덴마크 오르후스의 활기 넘치는 도시에 자리잡은 SynergyXR은 확장 현실(XR) 환경에서 혁신의 등대 역할을 하고 있습니다. 제조 및 에너지 분야에 대한 깊은 이해를 바탕으로 탄생한 당사는 비즈니스 기술의 최전선에 증강 및 가상 현실 도구를 제공하는 데 특화된 강력한 기업으로 성장했습니다. 우리의 전문 지식은 단지 미래 지향적인 솔루션을 만드는 데만 국한되지 않습니다. 오늘날의 역동적인 비즈니스 요구에 맞게 접근 가능하고 실용적으로 만드는 것이 중요합니다. 최첨단 기...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela는 원격 근무, 학습, 이벤트를 위한 매력적인 가상 세계를 구축합니다. 2012년 행동 심리학자 팀이 설립한 Virbela의 사명은 조직과 사람들이 원격 우선 미래에 성공할 수 있도록 돕는 것입니다. Virbela는 심도 깊은 사회적 협업이 가능한 몰입형 3D 공간을 통해 비즈니스 및 대면 경험을 온라인으로 구현하는 동시에 원격 팀의 연결성과 생산성을 향상시킵니다. Virbela는 eXp World Holdings, Inc.(Nasdaq: EXPI)의 소유입니다. 가상 사무실, 강의실, 이벤트 공간 등을 둘러보려면 Vi...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom은 디지털 협업 및 참여의 차세대 혁신으로, 모든 가상 요구 사항에 맞게 구축된 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 3D 환경입니다. 새로운 업무 세계는 지금까지 갇혀 있던 2D 화상 회의 지옥이 아닙니다. 연결, 협업, 커뮤니케이션을 강화하는 몰입형 디지털 경험입니다. 원격이 제거된다는 의미는 아닙니다. 사람들이 속하고 싶어하는 세상을 만드세요. Breakroom의 최첨단 Metaverse 플랫폼은 불가능을 가능하게 만드는 강력한 기능으로 가득 차 있습니다. 이를 통해 모든 유형의 청중 참여에 적합한 자신만의 브랜드 가상 ...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi는 AEC 업계를 위한 몰입형 VR 제품으로, 3D 모델링 소프트웨어와 건축 소프트웨어의 디자인을 실시간으로 공동으로 경험할 수 있습니다.