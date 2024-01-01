대안 - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory의 강력한 AI를 사용하면 전문적인 기술이나 소프트웨어를 다운로드할 필요 없이 텍스트를 사용하여 전문적인 품질의 비디오를 만들고 편집할 수 있습니다.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl을 사용하면 소규모 기업에서는 전문가 수준의 애니메이션 비디오, 콜라주, 슬라이드쇼 및 계층화된 정적 이미지 게시물을 몇 분 안에 만들 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter 및 YouTube에 즉시 예약하거나 게시할 수 있습니다. 사용이 간편한 모바일 및 데스크톱 브라우저 앱이 모두 포함되어 있습니다.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI를 통해 귀하의 브랜드 언어로 비디오, 캐러셀, 단일 이미지 게시물을 생성하고 공유할 수 있습니다.
Submagic
submagic.co
AI 기반 캡션으로 동영상의 품질을 높여보세요 🚀 AI가 생성한 완벽한 이모티콘과 지능적으로 강조된 키워드가 포함된 간편한 캡션입니다.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 WordPress용 소셜 미디어 피드 플러그인입니다. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter 및 YouTube 피드를 표시하세요. - 130만 명의 사용자가 신뢰합니다.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...