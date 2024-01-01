대안 - Verkada
Rhombus
rhombus.com
통합 클라우드 플랫폼에서 더 스마트하고 안전한 공간을 만드세요 물리적 보안이 현대화되었습니다. 스마트 카메라, 출입 통제, 센서, 통합 및 경보 기능을 단일 창 아래에 통합하는 올인원 솔루션으로 언제 어디서나 건물을 관리하세요.
Milestone Systems
milestonesys.com
Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...