대안 - UpCity
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
Liftify
liftify.com
Your company's reputation is everything. We provide software designed to help businesses build and promote a 5 star reputation online.
Procurated
home.procurated.com
Procurement is complex, but finding great suppliers shouldn’t be. Join thousands of public procurement professionals rating and reviewing suppliers on Procurated.
Reputedfirms
reputedfirms.com
An online platform to publish customer experiences and reviews of your company.
TechBehemoths
techbehemoths.com
다음 프로젝트에 가장 적합한 IT 회사를 찾아보세요. 146개 국가, 7,532개 도시의 56,128개 회사 중에서 선택하세요. 해당 지역의 선도적인 기술 회사를 고용하세요!
GoodFirms
goodfirms.co
IT 서비스에 대한 고객 리뷰 및 평가, 회사 프로필 및 CEO 인터뷰 모음을 보유하고 있는 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 B2B 리뷰 및 연구 플랫폼입니다. 세계 최고의 IT 기업을 찾아보세요.
Sortlist
sortlist.com
귀하의 특정 요구 사항에 따라 귀하의 프로젝트와 가장 관련성이 높은 기관을 찾아보세요.
Famewall
famewall.io
쉽게 사용후기를 수집하여 판매를 늘리세요 🎉. 코드 없이 2분 이내에 고객으로부터 수집하여 웹사이트에 삽입할 수 있는 사용후기를 통해 판매 및 전환율을 높이세요!
Clutch.co
clutch.co
적합한 회사를 찾는 데 필요한 유일한 리소스입니다. 실제 사람들이 작성한 98,000개 이상의 고객 리뷰를 사용하여 귀하의 비즈니스에 가장 적합한 회사를 선택하세요.