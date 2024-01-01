UMR

UMR

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: member.umr.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 UMR의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

UMR is a third-party administrator (TPA), hired by your employer, to help ensure that your claims are paid correctly so that your health care costs can be kept to a minimum and you can focus on well-being.
카테고리:
Health & Fitness
Benefits Consulting Providers

웹사이트: member.umr.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 UMR에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

ADP

ADP

adp.com

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

GetBenefits

GetBenefits

getbenefits.io

FrankCrum

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

Bennie

Bennie

bennie.com

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

관련 추천 사항

Be Well

Be Well

letsbewell.ca

Greenspace

Greenspace

greenspacehealth.ca

Employer Flexible myHR

Employer Flexible myHR

employerflexible.com

Autonomous

Autonomous

autonomous.ai

Rally

Rally

werally.com

Included Health

Included Health

includedhealth.com

myCigna

myCigna

my.cigna.com

typst

typst

typst.app

Omada Health

Omada Health

omadahealth.com

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Scaledrone

Scaledrone

scaledrone.com

Buoy

Buoy

buoyhealth.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.