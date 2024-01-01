WebCatalog

Twinkl

Twinkl

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: twinkl.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Twinkl의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Trusted by teaching communities worldwide, Twinkl provides instant access to over 600,000 teacher-created resources including worksheets, display materials, entire schemes of work, lesson planning and assessment materials right through to online educational games, augmented reality and so much more!

웹사이트: twinkl.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Twinkl에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Education CoPilot

Education CoPilot

educationcopilot.com

PBS LearningMedia

PBS LearningMedia

pbslearningmedia.org

Dugga

Dugga

dugga.com

HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE

vive.com

Education.com

Education.com

education.com

Locly

Locly

locly.com

Locaboo

Locaboo

locaboo.com

USDZ

USDZ

usdz.app

Zoho Lens

Zoho Lens

zoho.com

Liveworksheets

Liveworksheets

liveworksheets.com

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

Upflex

Upflex

upflex.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.