Trusted by teaching communities worldwide, Twinkl provides instant access to over 600,000 teacher-created resources including worksheets, display materials, entire schemes of work, lesson planning and assessment materials right through to online educational games, augmented reality and so much more!

웹사이트: twinkl.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Twinkl에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.