Trieve
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: trieve.ai
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Trieve의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Infrastructure for building AI search into your applications. Trieve combines powerful language models with tools for fine tuning ranking and relevance. Get features like dense vector semantic search, sparse vector full-text search, cross encoder re-ranker models, RAG endpoints, relevance weighting, and more in a single service.
웹사이트: trieve.ai
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Trieve에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
관련 추천 사항
Adrenaline
useadrenaline.com
GPTGO
gptgo.ai
Pinecone
pinecone.io
Qdrant
qdrant.tech
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Mix Check Studio
mixcheckstudio.roexaudio.com
CodeBroker
codebroker.com
Algolia
algolia.com
CaliberAI
caliberai.net
Applivery
applivery.com
Moleskine Journey
moleskinejourney.com
Advanced Web Ranking
advancedwebranking.com