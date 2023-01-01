대안 - Transifex
Murf AI
murf.ai
다재다능한 AI 음성 생성기를 사용하여 텍스트를 음성으로 변환해 보세요. AI 지원, 실제 사람들의 목소리. 몇 분 만에 스튜디오 수준의 음성 해설을 만들어 보세요. 팟캐스트, 비디오 및 모든 전문 프레젠테이션에 Murf의 실제와 같은 AI 음성을 사용하세요.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ는 Microsoft Windows 운영 체제에서 실행되는 독점 컴퓨터 지원 번역 소프트웨어 제품군입니다. 헝가리 소프트웨어 회사인 memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt에서 개발했습니다. (memoQ Translation Technologies), 이전에는 번역 관리 소프트웨어 제공업체인 Kilgray는 2004년에 설립되었으며 2012년과 2013년에 번역 기술 부문에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 회사 중 하나로 선정되었습니다. memoQ는 번역 메모리, 용어, 기계 번역 통합 및 참조 정보를 제공합니다. 데...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
여러 지역에 걸쳐 자료를 현지화하고 배포하는 것은 복잡합니다. 간단하고 확장 가능하며 강력한 번역 솔루션이 필요합니다. XTM 번역 관리 시스템(TMS)을 사용하면 현지화된 콘텐츠를 여러 언어로 더 빠르고 비용 효율적으로 전달할 수 있습니다.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat은 무료 오픈 소스 온라인 CAT 도구입니다. 번역 회사, 번역가 및 기업 사용자에게는 무료입니다.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
기업과 번역가를 간소화된 콘텐츠 전달 루프로 연결하는 올인원 플랫폼
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin의 현지화 관리 플랫폼은 귀하의 팀을 위한 기술 솔루션입니다. 당사의 클라우드 소프트웨어를 사용하여 다국어 제품의 콘텐츠를 번역하고 업데이트하세요.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
성장을 위해 구축된 현지화 플랫폼입니다. 전 세계 어디에 있든 해당 언어로 현지 경험을 제공하여 완전히 새로운 앱 사용자, 온라인 쇼핑객, 웹 브라우저 및 게임 플레이어에게 다가가세요.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel은 고객 서비스 경험을 향상시키기 위해 30개 이상의 언어로 다국어 번역 서비스를 제공합니다. 언어 운영 솔루션에 대해 자세히 알아보세요!
Weglot
weglot.com
귀하의 웹사이트를 번역하고 더 많은 청중에게 다가갈 수 있는 가장 빠르고 쉬운 방법입니다!
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...