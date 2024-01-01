대안 - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
인도 최대 규모의 음식 배달, 식사 및 레스토랑 검색 서비스입니다. 더 많은 사람들에게 더 나은 음식을 제공합니다.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats는 Uber가 2014년에 출시하고 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 온라인 음식 주문 및 배달 플랫폼입니다.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc.는 스탠포드 학생인 Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang 및 Evan Moore가 2013년에 설립한 미국의 주문형 조리 음식 배달 서비스입니다. Y Combinator의 지원을 받는 회사인 DoorDash는 물류 서비스를 사용하여 레스토랑에서 주문형 음식 배달을 제공하는 여러 기술 회사 중 하나입니다. DoorDash는 Palo Alto에서 출시되었으며 2019년 5월 현재 4,000개 이상의 도시로 확장되었으며 미국, 캐나다 및 호주 전역에 걸쳐 340,000개의 매장을 제공하고 있습...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc.는 식당과 현지 레스토랑을 연결하는 미국의 온라인 및 모바일 조리 식품 주문 및 배달 플랫폼입니다. 이 회사는 일리노이주 시카고에 본사를 두고 있으며 2004년에 설립되었습니다. 2019년 현재 이 회사는 미국 50개 주 전체와 3,200개 도시에 걸쳐 1,990만 명의 활성 사용자와 115,000개의 관련 레스토랑을 보유하고 있습니다. Grubhub Seamless는 2014년 4월에 상장되었으며 뉴욕 증권 거래소(NYSE)에서 티커 기호 "GRUB"으로 거래되고 있습니다. 2020년 6월 9일, 유럽 음식 ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
음식. 우리는 그것을 얻습니다. 우리 모두는 우리가 가장 좋아하는 것을 가지고 있습니다. Deliveroo를 사용하면 좋아하는 현지 레스토랑과 테이크아웃 음식을 집까지 직접 배달받을 수 있습니다. 모든 것이 메뉴에 있습니다. KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King, Subway 등 전국적으로 사랑받는 체인점부터 현지 음식과 좋아하는 테이크아웃 음식까지 모두 바로 먹을 수 있도록 배달됩니다. 중국 음식부터 쿠바 음식까지, 스시부터 샐러드, 피자, 페루 음식까지 Deliveroo에는 모든 사람을 위한 음식이 ...
OpenTable
opentable.com
온라인으로 예약하고, 고객이 남긴 레스토랑 리뷰를 읽고, 무료 식사에 대한 포인트를 적립하세요. OpenTable은 고급 레스토랑을 위한 실시간 온라인 예약 네트워크입니다.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates는 레스토랑에서 준비된 식사 및 기타 상품을 현지 배송으로 제공하는 미국 회사입니다. 2019년 2월 현재 Postmates는 미국 2,940개 도시에서 운영되고 있습니다. 이 서비스는 휴대폰 애플리케이션과 GPS(Global Positioning System) 기능을 사용하여 재고와 소비자 수요를 일치시킵니다. 2011년에 출시된 Postmates는 미국의 많은 주문형 배송 회사 중 하나입니다. 이전에 상품 배달을 제공하지 않았던 레스토랑 및 상점에서 배달 서비스를 제공합니다. Postmates는 주문형 회사의 ...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet을 사용하면 라스트 마일 배송을 쉽게 관리할 수 있습니다. 직관적인 라우팅, 파견, 실시간 추적, 분석 등.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Just Eat로 간단하게 음식을 주문해보세요! 오늘은 피자, 스시, 채식을 원하시나요? 좋아하는 요리를 빠르게 배달하거나 테이크아웃으로 즐겨보세요.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
최고의 현지 레스토랑에서 배달 및 테이크아웃이 가능합니다. 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사 등이 집까지 안전하게 배달됩니다. 이제 픽업 및 비대면 배송을 제공합니다.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless는 배달이나 테이크아웃을 위해 음식을 주문하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 당신이 원하는 것이 무엇이든, 당신이 원하는 것이 무엇이든, 당신은 그것을 얻을 수 있습니다. 메뉴도 없고, 전화도 없고, 반복할 필요도 없습니다. Seamless는 Grubhub Inc. 브랜드 포트폴리오의 일부입니다.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice는 좋아하는 현지 피자를 주문하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 우리는 수백만 명의 피자 애호가와 전국 수천 개의 피자 가게를 연결합니다.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat의 2300개 이상의 현지 레스토랑에서 온라인으로 테이크아웃을 주문하세요. 피자, 스시 등 다양한 음식을 집까지 배달해 보세요!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Allo Resto의 새로운 이름인 Just Eat로 가까운 최고의 레스토랑에서 집으로 배달해 보세요! 지금 주문하세요!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
주문형 물류 엔진. 진정한 주문형 배송 관리 소프트웨어로 주문을 강화하세요. 파견, 경로 계획, 택배 관리 - 모두 귀하의 주문형 운영에 맞춰 조정됩니다.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow는 레스토랑이 배고픈 고객에게 음식을 제공할 수 있도록 돕는 수수료 없는 온라인 주문 시스템이자 음식 주문 앱입니다.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode는 귀하의 식품 비즈니스에 혁신을 가져올 수 있도록 지원합니다. 이제 고객은 테이블, 호텔 방, 사업장 내 어느 곳에서나 주문할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 온라인으로 결제하고, 동시 주문을 할 수 있으며, 확실히 고객을 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 기타 고유한 혜택을 이용할 수 있습니다. 가장 중요한 것은 최소한의 설정과 번거로움으로 이 모든 것을 직접 추적할 수 있다는 것입니다.
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho는 도매 식품 공급업체 및 장소를 위한 최고의 온라인 주문 소프트웨어입니다. Fresho를 사용하면 스트레스 없이 간단하게 도매 식품을 주문할 수 있습니다.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com은 독립 레스토랑이 디지털 입지를 강화하기 위해 사용하는 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 도미노, 칙필에이, 스위트그린 등 주요 브랜드의 기술과 마케팅 초능력을 독립 레스토랑에 제공합니다. 이 플랫폼은 웹사이트부터 온라인 주문, 이메일 마케팅, 텍스트 마케팅, 모집, 각 레스토랑의 브랜드 모바일 앱에 이르기까지 모든 것을 PoS에 통합된 올인원으로 강화할 수 있습니다.
BentoBox
getbento.com
레스토랑의 마법을 실현하는 기술을 만나보세요. 웹사이트 디자인부터 온라인 주문 및 결제 솔루션에 이르기까지 BentoBox는 전 세계 레스토랑이 고객과 직원을 위해 더 나은 경험을 만들 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX는 온라인 음식 주문, 예약 및 기프트 카드 구매를 제공하도록 설계된 온라인 레스토랑 소프트웨어입니다.