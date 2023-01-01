Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tickets in minutes without the need for graphic designers or expensive design softwares. The tickets can be validated by authorised personnel at the time of entry using any smartphone equipped with the Ticket Reader app. No expensive scanning hardware is required. Post event, organisers can also get detailed insights on event attendance. Ticket Generator is the latest product by Scanova, a leading provider of QR Code technology tools. Scanova has helped over 100,000 businesses across 114 countries generate QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: ticket-generator.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Ticket Generator에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.