The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products relevant to you. As thanks for your participation, for every user interview you participate in you will earn a UIX Token to conduct your own. * Exchange tokens to conduct your own user interviews Exchange each UIX Token for a 30-minute video chat user interview with someone in your target segment. Post a new request for a user interview and get email alerts when someone thinks they may be a good fit for your user research.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: userinterviewexchange.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 The User Interview Exchange에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.