TAXIMAIL IS A POWERFUL EMAIL MARKETING AUTOMATION PLATFORM FOR YOUR BUSINESS. Taximail is an email marketing automation software designed to simplify the planning, testing, implementation, and post-campaign analysis of email marketing campaigns. It comes with user-friendly features like a drag-and-drop email interface for quick and easy creation and design of marketing content. Taximail provides optimization and testing tools to increase reader engagement and improve conversions. Analytics and reports provide users with a clear picture of the campaign’s performance.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: taximail.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Taximail에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.