대안 - Tagsen
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
지역 검색 성공을 위한 올인원 플랫폼 · BrightLocal을 통해 순위를 높이고 평판을 높이고 지역 검색에서 두각을 나타내세요.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
리뷰, 스토리, 소셜 미디어 피드, 사진을 수집하고 이를 모든 웹사이트에 삽입할 수 있는 최고의 UGC 플랫폼입니다. 자동으로!
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers는 수상 경력이 있는 고객 리뷰 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 더 많은 리뷰를 받아보세요. 고객에게 응답하십시오. 고객 경험에 대한 인사이트를 찾아보세요.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
Experience.com은 2015년부터 세계적 수준의 AI 기반 온라인 평판, 리뷰 및 상태 관리 솔루션을 제공하여 기업과 전문가가 온라인 상태와 고객 및 직원 참여를 향상할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 노력해 왔습니다. 수백만 개의 조직이 발전하고 개선되도록 돕는 공동 사명을 갖고 있는 Experience.com의 통합 SaaS 플랫폼은 계속해서 디지털 마케팅 혁신의 최전선에서 업계를 선도하고 있습니다.
Partoo
partoo.co
Partoo의 임무는 기업을 인터넷에서 더욱 눈에 띄게 만들고, 기업의 평판을 향상시키며, 더 많은 고객을 확보하도록 돕는 것입니다. 당사의 올인원 솔루션은 직관적인 대시보드를 통해 전략적 의사 결정을 지원하므로 의사 결정자는 ROI를 측정하고 지속적인 고객 관계를 육성할 수 있습니다. Partoo는 중소기업은 물론 McDonald's, Toyota, Carrefour 및 Sports Direct와 같은 대기업을 포함하여 다양한 산업 분야의 다양한 현지 및 국제 기업과 협력하고 있습니다. 지역 목록 솔루션의 단순성 덕분에 회사는 지...
Synup
synup.com
Synup은 지역 목록, 평판 관리, 소셜 미디어 관리라는 세 가지 접근 방식을 통해 브랜드의 온라인 존재감을 변화시킵니다. Synup을 사용하면 브랜드는 하나의 전체적인 대시보드에서 모든 위치와 미디어 채널에 걸쳐 관련성이 높고 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 콘텐츠를 제공할 수 있습니다. 이제 브랜드는 온라인 리뷰, 순위 및 참여도를 향상시키면서 모든 사업장 위치의 목록과 콘텐츠를 관리하고 최적화할 수 있습니다. Synup은 모든 온라인 프로필과 플랫폼을 마케팅 채널로 전환하여 ROI를 높입니다.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
귀하의 지역 비즈니스를 강화하는 세계에서 가장 진보된 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다. 무료 평가판 계정을 통해 더 많은 고객을 확보하고 추천을 극대화하며 고객 유지율을 높이세요. 현지 비즈니스 소유자와 협력하여 수많은 프리미엄 앱과 사전 구축된 통합을 찾아 결과를 더욱 향상하세요. 무료로 가입하세요(신용카드가 필요하지 않습니다).
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
채널 마케팅 자동화를 통해 모든 분산 마케팅 요구 사항을 충족하는 단일 플랫폼