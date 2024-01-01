Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - 최고 인기 앱
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify의 CommerceXM 플랫폼은 디지털 매장 어디에서나 구매 여정의 모든 단계에서 쇼핑객이 요구하는 경험을 제공합니다.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
제품에 집착하는 브랜드와 대행사를 위한 초고속 헤드리스 상거래. 독특하고 기억에 남는 제품 경험을 만들고 어떤 채널, 규모, 원하는 방식으로든 제품을 판매하세요.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks는 모든 제품 정보와 데이터를 중앙에서 관리하는 데 도움이 되는 포괄적인 제품 정보 관리(PIM) 솔루션입니다. 제품 데이터 관리와 함께 온라인 소매업체와 브랜드는 디지털 자산을 쉽게 관리하고, 정확한 제품 데이터를 여러 채널에 원활하게 배포하고, 시장 표준에 맞게 제품 콘텐츠를 최적화하고, 경쟁사보다 한 발 앞서 나갈 수 있습니다. PIMworks는 맞춤형 제품 콘텐츠 경험을 생성하는 데 도움을 주며 Bigcommerce, Magento, Shopify, Amazon 등 다양한 통합을 제공합니다. PIMworks의 ...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps는 소매 운영 관리 솔루션입니다. 우리 고객은 사용하기 쉬운 하나의 애플리케이션에서 여러 판매 채널과 제품을 처리할 수 있는 진정한 SaaS 솔루션이 필요합니다. 당사의 솔루션은 구매부터 보고까지 모든 것을 다루며 RetailOps 모바일 앱 덕분에 모바일에서도 사용할 수 있습니다.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
지능형 B2B/B2C 웹 스토어 플랫폼과 모바일 앱을 통해 온라인 수익 성장을 가속화하고 원활하게 확장하며 고객 경험을 최적화하세요. Billtrust 전자상거래는 도매 유통업체 및 제조 기업이 통합되고 전체적인 솔루션을 통해 경쟁력을 유지하고 혁신할 수 있도록 특별히 제작되었습니다. 원활한 확장: 하나의 턴키 플랫폼을 사용하여 모든 규모 또는 비즈니스 단계에서 복잡한 제품 카탈로그, 데이터 및 자산을 관리합니다. ERP와 통합되고 PIM(제품 정보 관리) 및 검색부터 콘텐츠 관리, 마케팅 및 결제까지 모든 것을 포함하는 솔루션으로...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce는 B2B 도매업체, 유통업체 및 제조업체가 엔드투엔드 판매를 디지털화하는 데 도움이 되는 올인원 AI 기반 플랫폼입니다. 새로운 리드를 기록하는 것부터 주문, 결제 등을 받는 것까지! 사용자는 무역 박람회, 온라인 또는 현장에서 주문을 받을 수 있습니다. 숨겨진 상향 판매 기회를 찾고, 고급 보고를 통해 데이터를 기반으로 결정을 내립니다. WizCommerce는 모든 웹사이트, ERP, CRM 및 전자상거래 플랫폼과 통합되어 사용자가 하나의 플랫폼 내에서 모든 비즈니스를 관리할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio는 세계 최초의 엔드투엔드 직송 및 마켓플레이스 플랫폼을 통해 브랜드의 디지털 판매 성장을 지원합니다. 당사의 포괄적인 B2B 자동화 허브는 모든 시스템, 프로토콜 및 공급업체를 지원하는 동시에 브랜드를 글로벌 소매 생태계에 원활하게 노출시킵니다. Cymbio는 800개 이상의 소매점, 마켓플레이스, 백화점 및 부티크(예: Nordstrom, Kohl's, Macy's, Farfetch, Urban Outfitters)를 지원하고 Steve Madden, Marchesa, Camper 등 수백 개의 브랜드에 서비스를 제공...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync®는 제품 콘텐츠 오케스트레이션 분야의 선두주자로, 60개 이상 국가의 14,000개 이상의 기업이 상거래가 이루어지는 모든 곳에서 정확하고 일관되며 관련성이 있는 영향력 있는 콘텐츠의 생성 및 배포를 단순화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 기술 플랫폼과 전문가 서비스를 통해 1WorldSync는 CPG/소매, DIY, 가전제품, 의료 및 식품 서비스 업계의 주요 브랜드와 소매업체가 직면한 수익에 영향을 미치는 제품 콘텐츠 문제를 해결합니다. 1WorldSync는 ISO 인증 27001을 획득한 유일한 제품 콘텐츠 제공업...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer는 기업이 복잡한 B2B 프로세스를 자동화하고 전체 공급망에 걸쳐 조직 내부 또는 외부의 모든 기업 판매 플랫폼 또는 도구에 제품을 연결할 수 있도록 지원하는 세계 최고의 PIM(제품 정보 관리) 플랫폼입니다. 비즈니스에 맞춘 개별 온보딩과 업계에서 가장 빠른 온보딩(평균 6주, 레거시 솔루션의 경우 6개월 이상)이 결합되어 PIM을 구현하는 것이 그 어느 때보다 쉬워졌습니다. 우리는 시장에서 최고의 PIM을 제공하기 위해 최선을 다하고 있으며, 이것이 바로 우리가 다음을 제공하는 이유입니다: - 고객 만족을 위...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo는 제품 경험(PX) 회사이자 제품 정보 관리(PIM) 분야의 글로벌 리더입니다. 모든 제품 상호 작용이 언제 어디서나 소비자와 전문가를 최고의 구매로 안내하는 경험이 되는 세상을 만듭니다. Akeneo는 제품 경험 관리 실천에 초점을 맞춘 소프트웨어, 교육, 참여 커뮤니티를 통해 비즈니스 리더에게 힘을 실어줍니다. Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering 등을 포함한 주요 글로벌 브랜드, 제조업체, 유통업체 및 소매업체는 Akeneo를 신뢰하여 옴니채널 ...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM은 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스, 저렴한 가격대, 온보딩 및 고객 지원에 대한 화이트글로브 접근 방식으로 인해 전 세계 중소기업을 위한 선도적인 제품 정보 관리 소프트웨어입니다. Plytix PIM은 팀이 제품 정보를 쉽게 구성, 강화 및 배포할 수 있는 중앙 정보 소스를 제공함으로써 기업이 제품 정보 관리 프로세스를 간소화하도록 돕습니다.
Informatica
informatica.com
엔터프라이즈 클라우드 데이터 관리 선두업체인 Informatica(NYSE: INFA)는 기업이 가장 중요한 자산의 혁신적인 힘을 실현할 수 있도록 지원하여 데이터와 AI에 생명을 불어넣습니다. 우리는 사실상 모든 멀티 클라우드, 하이브리드 시스템에서 데이터를 연결, 관리 및 통합하는 AI와 엔드투엔드 데이터 관리 플랫폼을 기반으로 하는 새로운 소프트웨어 범주인 Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC)를 만들었습니다. 데이터를 민주화하고 기업이 비즈니스 전략을 현대화할 수 있도록...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
개발자, 대행사 및 기업의 사랑을 받는 Pimcore Platform™은 전 세계 110,000개 이상의 기업이 신뢰하는 고급 오픈 소스 플랫폼입니다. 디지털 자산 관리(DAM), 제품 정보 관리(PIM), 마스터 데이터 관리(MDM), 디지털 경험 관리(DXP/CMS), 다중 채널 출판(CDP)을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 제공합니다. 디지털 상거래. 선도적인 업계 분석가들이 인정하고 Pepsi, Sony, Audi와 같은 Fortune 100대 기업에서 사용하는 Pimcore는 유연성, 100% API 기반 아키텍처, 구성 가능 기술...