하이브리드 활성화 소프트웨어 - 최고 인기 앱
하이브리드 활성화 소프트웨어는 기업이 일정 관리 및 팀 조정과 같은 하이브리드 작업 공간 프로세스를 간소화하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 하이브리드 작업 솔루션을 통해 직원은 자신의 작업 위치 선호 사항을 예약하고 팀에 전달하여 동료, 교차 기능 파트너 및 직장 친구와의 협업 및 연결을 촉진할 수 있습니다. 원격 직원과 사무실 근무자를 모두 포함하는 하이브리드 팀의 관리자와 관리자는 이러한 솔루션을 사용하여 하이브리드 작업 공간 정책을 설정하고 직원에게 전달합니다. 정책이 설정되면 직원은 선호하는 하이브리드 일정을 구성하고 팀원이 선호하는 사무실 기반 또는 재택 기반 요일을 볼 수 있습니다. 이러한 투명성을 통해 직원들은 사무실 내 근무 시간을 다른 사람들과 조정하여 대면 협업, 회의 또는 사교 활동을 촉진할 수 있습니다. 또한 하이브리드 지원 소프트웨어는 공간 활용도 및 업무 공간 동향에 대한 귀중한 통찰력을 생성하여 기업에 하이브리드 정책 및 부동산 요구 사항과 관련된 결정을 내릴 수 있는 데이터를 제공합니다.
새로운 앱 제출
Skedda
skedda.com
사무실, 공동 작업 공간, 대학, 스포츠 경기장, 스튜디오 및 교회는 Skedda를 통해 책상, 방, 코트, 스튜디오, 홀 및 기타 모든 '공간'의 사용을 관리하는 장소 중 일부일 뿐입니다.
Envoy
envoy.com
유연한 직장에서 사람들을 하나로 모으세요 Envoy를 사용하여 하이브리드 업무 공간을 원활하고 안전하게 운영하고 내부 모든 사람이 성공할 수 있도록 지원하는 수천 개의 회사에 합류하세요.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin은 사람들을 회의실, 책상, 서로 연결하는 업계 최고의 유연한 업무 공간 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 귀하가 이미 알고 있고 좋아하는 도구와 통합하여 채택을 쉽게 만듭니다.
deskbird
deskbird.com
클릭, 예약, 작업 마지막으로 사용자가 좋아하는 데스크 예약 소프트웨어입니다. 가장 직관적인 업무 공간 예약 솔루션을 갖춘 하이브리드 업무 공간으로 전환하세요. 직원들은 첫날부터 이를 좋아할 것입니다. 핫데스킹 및 사무실 계획이 올바르게 완료되었습니다.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD 제품은 코워킹, 플렉스 스페이스, 하이브리드 작업 공간을 관리하고 사람들에게 뛰어난 작업 환경을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
디지털 사이니지, 회의실 예약, 주간 계획, 직장 분석: 사람과 직장 간의 원활한 경험을 창출하세요. 지금 Comeen을 살펴보고 14일 무료 평가판을 받아보세요.