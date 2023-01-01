대안 - Synup
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence는 GTM 팀을 위한 소셜 증명을 자동화하여 검증된 사례 연구, 사용후기 및 통계를 몇 분 만에 생성하는 고객 음성 플랫폼입니다. UserEvidence는 설문 조사 및 제3자 리뷰를 사용하여 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 지속적으로 피드백을 수집하고 제품의 가치를 입증하는 고객 스토리 라이브러리를 만듭니다. Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai 및 Ramp와 같은 판도를 바꾸는 B2B 회사는 UserEvidence를 사용하여 규모에 맞는 진정한 고객 스토리를 만듭니다.