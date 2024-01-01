대안 - SweepWidget
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond를 사용하면 마케팅 담당자가 쉽게 랜딩 페이지와 콘테스트를 만들고, 리드를 추적하고, 이메일을 보낼 수 있습니다.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam은 성장 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 귀하의 비즈니스를 성장시키는 멋진 캠페인을 실행할 수 있도록 도와드립니다.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack을 사용하여 맞춤형 대화형 마케팅 캠페인을 구축하는 수천 개의 Fortune 500대 브랜드, 광고 대행사 및 중소기업에 합류하세요. 맞춤형 콘테스트, 경품 행사, 퀴즈, 해시태그 경품, 댓글 참여 콘테스트, 랜딩 페이지, 팝업 등을 만드세요.
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio를 사용하면 대형 브랜드와 미디어가 50개 이상의 템플릿 대화형 형식(퀴즈, 콘테스트, 설문 조사, 테스트, 애니메이션 게임 등)을 통해 디지털 채널 전반에 걸쳐 청중의 참여를 유도할 수 있습니다. GDPR을 엄격하게 준수하는 플랫폼을 통해 데이터 강화를 위해 고객의 광범위한 기술로 푸시할 수 있는 풍부한 자사 데이터를 수집할 수 있습니다. 현재 TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL 등을 포함하여 400개 이상의 기업이 Qualifio를 사용하고 있습니다.
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise는 바이럴 경품 및 콘테스트, 랜딩 페이지, 설문조사 및 퀴즈와 같은 참여 양식을 만드는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Woorise는 중소기업이 청중과 연결하고, 리드를 수집하고, 판매를 성사시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep은 경품 행사, 콘테스트 및 경품 행사를 만드는 도구를 갖춘 바이러스성 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.