Swageazy is India’s leading corporate gift management platform which simplifies the hassles of curation, procurement, printing and fulfillment of corporate and event swag. An easy-to-use and industry-agnostic solution trusted by 300+ enterprise businesses like Coursera, LinkedIn, Amazon, Wipro, PhonePe and more to increase brand visibility and engagement amongst their workforce and customers via branded merchandise, pre-made custom kits etc. Backed by marquee VCs like Info Edge Ventures, Anicut Capital, Huddle Ventures and 3+ founder investors - Dhruv Toshniwal from The Pant Projects, Kartik Mandaville from Springworks, and Ankur Aggarwal from Dunzo.

Business
Promotional Product Management Software

