Swageazy
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: swageazy.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Swageazy의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Swageazy is India’s leading corporate gift management platform which simplifies the hassles of curation, procurement, printing and fulfillment of corporate and event swag. An easy-to-use and industry-agnostic solution trusted by 300+ enterprise businesses like Coursera, LinkedIn, Amazon, Wipro, PhonePe and more to increase brand visibility and engagement amongst their workforce and customers via branded merchandise, pre-made custom kits etc. Backed by marquee VCs like Info Edge Ventures, Anicut Capital, Huddle Ventures and 3+ founder investors - Dhruv Toshniwal from The Pant Projects, Kartik Mandaville from Springworks, and Ankur Aggarwal from Dunzo.
카테고리:
웹사이트: swageazy.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Swageazy에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.