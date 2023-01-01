대안 - Survicate
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight 플랫폼인 UserTesting을 통해 온라인 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 유용성 테스트 및 연구 도구입니다. G2의 최고의 CX 산업 소프트웨어입니다.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout의 질적 연구 플랫폼은 모바일 앱과 10만 명이 넘는 열정적인 참가자를 사용하여 실시간 비디오를 효율적으로 캡처하고 통찰력을 쉽게 제공합니다.
Prolific
prolific.co
주문형 셀프 서비스 데이터 수집. Prolific은 귀하의 연구, 설문 조사 또는 실험에 참여할 고품질 연구 참가자를 모집하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000명 이상의 검증된 소비자 및 전문가로 구성된 청중 중에서 사용자를 모집하거나 자신의 청중을 데려와 모든 유형의 UX 연구에 대한 참가자 데이터베이스를 구축하십시오.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
Discuss
discuss.io
획기적인 생성적 AI 기반 통찰력으로 질적 연구를 확장하도록 구축된 Discuss.io는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 시장 조사 도구의 본고장입니다.
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 이전에는 UserLeap이었습니다. 빠르고 안정적인 상황 내 사용자 조사. Sprig의 타겟 마이크로설문조사, 비디오 질문 등을 통해 사용자 조사가 조기에 자주 이루어지도록 하세요.