대안 - Surfe
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
기업을 위한 완벽한 마케팅 자동화 및 CRM 소프트웨어입니다. 하나의 플랫폼에서 리드 포착, 리드 관리, 영업 관리 및 분석을 구성하세요.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo는 워크플로우 내에 인텔리전스를 내장하여 성장 전략을 실행, 분석 및 개선하는 데 도움을 주는 데이터 우선 참여 플랫폼입니다.
CallRail
callrail.com
전화 통화 및 웹 양식에 대한 추적 및 분석. PPC, SEO 및 오프라인 광고 캠페인에서 마케팅을 최적화하고 ROI를 높이세요.
Keap
keap.com
Keap은 귀하의 비즈니스 성장, 고객 서비스 개선 및 매출 증대에 도움이 됩니다. 귀하의 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 Keap Grow, Keap Pro 또는 Infusionsoft by Keap을 선택하세요. 무료 평가판을 시작하세요.
Typeform
typeform.com
아름다운 대화형 양식을 구축하여 더 많은 응답을 얻으세요. 코딩이 필요하지 않습니다. 퀴즈, 연구, 피드백, 리드 생성 등을 위한 템플릿입니다. 무료로 가입하세요.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo는 워싱턴 주 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 미국의 구독 기반 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사로 영업, 마케팅 및 채용 전문가에게 사업가 및 회사에 대한 정보 데이터베이스에 대한 액세스를 판매합니다. 이 회사는 원래 창립자인 Yonatan Stern과 Michel Decary가 2000년에 Eliyon Technologies로 설립했습니다. DiscoverOrg가 인수한 후 현재 CEO는 Henry Schuck입니다. 2020년 Zoominfo.com과 관련 법인 Zoominfo-privacy.com 및 ...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
유사한 웹(Similarweb)은 기업 및 중소기업(SMB) 고객을 위한 디지털 인텔리전스 제공업체입니다. 플랫폼은 웹 분석 서비스를 제공하고 사용자에게 고객 및 경쟁사의 웹 트래픽에 대한 정보를 제공합니다.
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato는 비즈니스를 위한 문자 메시지를 쉽게 보낼 수 있는 방법입니다. 시장을 선도하는 당사의 비즈니스 문자 메시지 서비스는 귀하를 그 어느 때보다 빠르고 효과적으로 고객과 연결해 드립니다.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
중소기업이 매출에 집중하고 증대할 수 있도록 돕는 고유한 CRM 소프트웨어입니다. GTD 및 매출 기준 원칙에 따라 당사의 판매 도구에는 연락처 및 퍼널 관리가 포함됩니다.
involve.me
involve.me
고객 참여를 늘리세요. 대화형 퍼널을 통해. 퀴즈, 설문조사, 계산기, 양식 및 결제 페이지를 위한 코드 없는 콘텐츠 빌더입니다. 고객 여정의 모든 단계에서 개인화된 상호 작용을 생성하세요.
AWeber
aweber.com
지금 AWeber를 무료로 사용해 보고 이메일 목록을 늘리고 청중과 소통하며 매출을 늘리는 데 필요한 모든 솔루션을 얻으십시오. 신용 카드가 필요하지 않습니다.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
간단한 PDF를 전문적인 느낌의 매력적인 대화형 문서로 변환하고, 마케팅 도구를 관리하고, 파일을 분석하는 등의 작업을 수행하세요.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt는 영업, 마케팅, 고객 서비스 팀을 위한 CRM 소프트웨어와 탁월한 고객 지원 및 지식 기반을 제공합니다. 우리와 함께하세요!
Signals
getsignals.ai
페이지뷰를 고객으로 전환하세요. 현재 귀하의 웹사이트를 검색하고 있는 회사를 알아보고 그들을 고객으로 전환하세요!
Landbot
landbot.io
가장 강력한 노코드 챗봇 빌더 수익을 늘리고, 운영 비용을 절감하고, 고객을 만족시키십시오.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
어떤 전문가와도 1급 연결이 가능합니다. 세계에서 가장 크고 정확한 이메일 데이터베이스와 직통 전화를 사용하여 올바른 의사 결정자와 직접 연결하세요.
about.me
about.me
단 몇 분만에 무료로 한 페이지짜리 웹사이트를 만들어보세요.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
CoPilot AI의 고급 도구 세트를 사용하면 영업사원이 가장 적합한 잠재 고객을 타겟팅하고, 우수한 리드를 육성하고, LinkedIn Sales Navigator에서 더 많은 회의를 예약할 수 있습니다.
WotNot
wotnot.io
지금 현재 및 미래 고객과의 상호 작용을 자동화하십시오! 봇을 만드는 것은 쉽지만 원하는 결과를 얻기는 어렵습니다. 여기가 WotNot이 개입하여 귀하를 위한 서비스를 제공하는 곳입니다. 코드가 없는 챗봇 플랫폼을 통해 인력을 늘리지 않고도 자격을 갖춘 리드 파이프라인을 구축하고 지원을 자동화합니다.
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn 이메일 찾기 잠재 고객을 찾는 가장 빠른 방법. 다중 작업 B2B 영업, 채용 및 마케팅 관리자를 위한 리드 찾기 도구입니다.
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai는 B2C 및 B2B2C 비즈니스를 위한 고속 판매를 가능하게 하는 GenAI 기반 소프트웨어 제품군입니다. Floww.ai의 통합 영업 플랫폼은 최신 커뮤니케이션 스택과 통합된 영업 실행 CRM, NoCode 인스턴트 분석, 마케팅 및 워크플로 자동화를 제공합니다. Floww.ai의 고급 Generative AI 도구인 Sales Co-Pliot 및 Analytics Co-Pliot는 즉각적인 분석과 심층적인 통찰력을 통해 효율적이고 고품질의 영업 접근 방식을 지원합니다. 대부분의 CRM은 주로 B2B 사용 사례를 ...
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly는 기업을 위한 사용하기 쉬운 온라인 양식 작성 도구를 제공합니다. Salesforce의 원활한 웹과 모든 솔루션을 통합하세요. 오늘부터 시작하세요.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
탐사에 소요되는 시간을 줄이고 할당량을 달성하세요. Kaspr은 B2B 연락처 데이터에 몇 초 만에 액세스할 수 있는 LinkedIn Chrome 확장 프로그램이자 대시보드입니다.
Purple
purple.com
Purple은 80년 만에 최고의 매트리스 기술 발전을 이루었습니다. 매트리스와 베개에는 무료 배송, 무료 반품, 100박 체험판이 함께 제공됩니다.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
이상적인 고객을 찾아 도달하고 확보하세요. 정확한 B2B 회사 및 연락처 데이터를 확보하여 더 많은 수익을 더 빠르게 창출하세요.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ는 B2B 영업 전망 도구 플랫폼입니다. 잠재 고객 데이터를 찾고, 구매 신호를 추적하고, 아웃바운드 잠재 고객 발굴을 위한 사전 홍보를 개인화하세요.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
B2B 인바운드 및 아웃바운드 마케팅 소프트웨어를 완성하세요. 마케팅 및 영업팀이 웹사이트 트래픽에서 더 많은 리드를 얻고, 더 많은 방문자를 MQL로 전환하고, 완전한 마케팅 캠페인을 실행할 수 있도록 하세요.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu는 새로운 리드를 생성하고 빠르고 쉽게 연락하며 사용자에 대한 지식을 향상시킬 수 있는 성장 자동화 도구 상자입니다.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch는 블로거, 개인 기업가, 스타트업 및 기업을 위한 완벽한 리드 성장 및 이메일 마케팅 서비스입니다. B2B에서 B2C에 이르기까지 500,000개 이상의 기업이 Mailmunch를 통해 매일 수천 건의 리드를 생성하고 이메일 마케팅을 통해 수익을 늘리고 있습니다. Mailmunch로 할 수 있는 모든 작업은 다음과 같습니다. - 모든 산업 및 사용 사례에 맞는 다양한 선택 양식을 사용하여 이메일 목록 작성 - 리드 육성 시퀀스를 통해 이러한 리드 육성 - 손쉬운 구축을 통해 장바구니 포기율을 낮추고 반복 판매 창출...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
LinkedIn, 이메일, Twitter에서 잠재 고객과 대화할 수 있는 최초의 다중 채널 잠재고객 발굴 플랫폼인 La Growth Machine을 소개합니다. La Growth Machine을 사용하면 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. - LinkedIn 또는 CSV 파일에서 리드를 가져와 잠재 고객 발굴 활동을 쉽게 관리할 수 있습니다. - 직업 및 개인 이메일 주소, 전화번호, LinkedIn 및 Twitter 프로필을 포함한 세부 정보로 연락처 프로필을 강화하여 잠재 고객에 대한 귀중한 통찰력을 얻으세요. - 여러 접점에서 리드와...
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz는 모든 규모의 기업이 매력적인 마케팅 퀴즈와 설문조사를 만들고 피드백을 수집하며 판매를 촉진할 수 있도록 설계된 온라인 플랫폼입니다. Marquiz는 사용자 친화적인 드래그 앤 드롭 퀴즈 빌더, 다양한 고유 퀴즈 템플릿 및 각 퀴즈에 대한 무료 통계를 제공합니다. 이러한 기능을 사용하면 맞춤형 퀴즈를 쉽게 생성, 편집 및 분석할 수 있습니다. Marquiz는 생성된 월별 리드 수를 기준으로 가격 책정 계획을 수립합니다. 즉, 소규모 팀을 운영하든 대규모 조직을 운영하든 관계없이 고유한 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 맞춤화...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder는 영업과 마케팅에 혁명을 일으키는 혁신적인 B2B 리드 생성 및 데이터 강화 플랫폼입니다. 고급 알고리즘과 AI를 기반으로 기업은 고품질 리드를 발견하고 고객 데이터를 풍부하게 하며 프로세스를 간소화할 수 있습니다. CUFinder는 기존 시스템과의 원활한 통합을 통해 기업이 오늘날의 역동적인 비즈니스 환경에서 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 시간을 절약하며 경쟁 우위를 확보할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CUFinder의 혁신적인 힘을 경험하고 영업 및 마케팅 성공을 위한 새로운 가능성을 열어보세요.
Interact
tryinteract.com
리드를 생성하고 제품을 판매하는 대화형 퀴즈를 만드세요. 퀴즈의 힘을 활용하여 이메일 목록을 늘리고, 리드를 분류하고, 제품을 추천하여 매출을 늘리세요.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack을 사용하여 맞춤형 대화형 마케팅 캠페인을 구축하는 수천 개의 Fortune 500대 브랜드, 광고 대행사 및 중소기업에 합류하세요. 맞춤형 콘테스트, 경품 행사, 퀴즈, 해시태그 경품, 댓글 참여 콘테스트, 랜딩 페이지, 팝업 등을 만드세요.
Clearout
clearout.io
대량 이메일 검증 - 98% 이상의 정확성, GDPR 준수, 스팸 트랩 제거, 남용 이메일 검증기, 이메일 찾기, 실시간 API 99.9% 가동 시간 - 100 크레딧으로 무료 평가판!
EmailMeForm
emailmeform.com
안전한 온라인 양식과 설문조사를 통해 결제, 고객 데이터, 등록, 이벤트 회신 및 리드를 수집하세요. 강력한 템플릿이나 DIY를 사용하세요. 무료로 가입하세요.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
변환되는 모바일 경험을 사용하여 모바일 트래픽을 실행 가능한 데이터로 변환합니다.
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or S...
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase con...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon helps to create a unique, professional design for the lead magnets in minutes.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated seq...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell co...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across i...
Thrive Themes
thrivethemes.com
Blazingly fast WordPress templates and plugins, built to get more traffic, more subscribers, more clients and more customers for you.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to...
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart s...
Insites
insites.com
Insites is the SEO audit tool designed specifically for digital marketing agencies that want to get more leads, win more business and deliver on their promises. Insites is the only SEO platform that... Show More gives you a complete picture on your client's performance in under 60 seconds. It covers...
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-pa... Show More ty data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more ...
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterp...