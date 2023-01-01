Summon is a comprehensive, ticketless valet parking solution designed to modernize and simplify operations for a wide variety of settings—restaurants, hotels, events, retail, as well as residential and commercial locations. Our platform is built for scalability, catering to both single and multi-location operators. It offers key features like transient and permanent ticket options, mobile payments, and seamless team management to elevate operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. One of the standout features is the ability for guests to request their vehicles directly through a digital ticket, delivered via SMS, enhancing the user experience and streamlining the retrieval process. While offering the convenience of no-app-required access, Summon brings a new level of sophistication to valet services, balancing the needs of operators, team members, and guests alike.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: getsummon.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Summon에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.