WebCatalog

Sticky

Sticky

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: tobii.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Sticky의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.

카테고리:

Productivity
사용자 연구 소프트웨어

웹사이트: tobii.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Sticky에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

관련 추천 사항

Influ2

Influ2

influ2.com

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

Advertaze

Advertaze

advertaze.com

Rockee

Rockee

rockee.io

VidMob Agile Creative Studio

VidMob Agile Creative Studio

vidmob.com

Ideogram

Ideogram

ideogram.ai

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

GoVisually

GoVisually

govisually.com

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

Meta Ads Manager

Meta Ads Manager

facebook.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.