대안 - Squeezely
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho의 온라인 생산성 도구 및 SaaS 애플리케이션 제품군을 사용하여 전체 비즈니스를 운영하세요. 전 세계적으로 5천만 명 이상의 사용자가 우리를 신뢰합니다. 우리의 영원히 무료 플랜을 사용해 보세요!
Miro
miro.com
Miro는 디지털 메모지를 사용한 브레인스토밍부터 민첩한 워크플로우 계획 및 관리에 이르기까지 분산된 팀이 효과적으로 함께 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 온라인 협업 화이트보드 플랫폼입니다.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus는 영업, 마케팅 및 지원 팀이 단일 인터페이스에서 하나로 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 통합 CX 플랫폼입니다.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
리드를 생성하고, 제품을 판매하고, 전 세계에 메시지를 전달할 수 있도록 힘을 실어주세요! 당신은 단지 하나의 깔때기 거리에 있습니다!
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay는 성장하는 기업이 웹 방문자의 참여를 유도하고 행복한 고객으로 전환할 수 있는 저렴한 올인원 마케팅, 판매, 지원 및 무료 CRM 소프트웨어입니다.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude는 기업이 협업 분석을 통해 방문자를 추적하는 데 도움이 되는 제품 분석 플랫폼입니다. 플랫폼은 행동 보고서를 사용하여 사용자와 제품의 상호 작용을 이해하고 통찰력을 제공하여 실시간으로 작업을 가속화합니다.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
전환 최적화 및 개인화 플랫폼. 주요 웹사이트 지표를 측정하고 방문자의 온라인 행동을 이해하며 개인화된 웹사이트 경험을 제공하여 전환율을 높이세요.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely는 다른 회사를 위해 점진적인 제공 및 실험 소프트웨어를 만드는 미국 회사입니다. Optimizely 플랫폼 기술은 A/B 테스트 및 다변량 테스트 도구, 웹사이트 개인화 및 기능 전환 기능을 제공합니다. 회사의 본사는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 있으며 사무실은 네덜란드 암스테르담, 독일 쾰른, 영국 런던 및 호주 시드니에 있습니다. .
TheyDo
theydo.io
고객 중심으로 문제를 해결하는 디지털 디자인 씽킹(Digital Design Thinking) 규모에 맞게 검증된 방법을 사용하여 비즈니스를 혁신하여 획기적인 혁신을 이루십시오.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
등록부터 재생까지 전체 라이브 스트림 이벤트를 생성하는 유일한 웹 세미나 시스템을 통해 매출과 참석률을 높이세요. WebinarJam은 더 많은 기능을 갖추고 있으며 다운로드가 필요하지 않으며 지금까지 대중에게 출시된 라이브 캐스팅, 이벤트 스트리밍 및 웹 세미나 방송에 비해 가장 극적인 개선이 이루어졌습니다. 50,000명 이상의 고객이 신뢰합니다.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages를 통해 온라인에 접속하고 성장하세요 전 세계 중소기업을 위한 선택입니다. 코드 없는 웹사이트, 전환율이 높은 랜딩 페이지, 팝업, 알림 표시줄 등을 쉽게 구축하세요.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 모델을 통해 웹 검색 제품을 제공하는 미국 스타트업 회사입니다.
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce는 BC 주 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 캐나다 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 이 회사는 웹사이트의 랜딩 페이지를 제작하고 연례 Call to Action 컨퍼런스를 주최합니다.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat은 아름답고 유연하며 강력한 고객 성공 플랫폼입니다. Customer 360, 상태 점수, 플레이북, 고객 포털 등.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
앱메트리카 | 하나의 플랫폼에서 앱 분석 및 마케팅
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat는 글로벌 출판사에 데이터와 분석을 제공하는 기술 회사입니다. 이 회사는 2009년에 시작되었으며 미국 뉴욕에 본사를 두고 있습니다. SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사는 게시자, 미디어 회사 및 뉴스 조직의 웹 사이트에 코드를 통합하여 사용자를 추적하여 청중 참여 및 충성도 지표로 수익을 창출하므로 웹 사이트에 게시하고 홍보할 콘텐츠에 대한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. . 2010년 8월 베타웍스에서 별도 법인으로 분사되었습니다. Chartbeat는 실시간 데이터에 대한 Google Analyti...
PostHog
posthog.com
인프라에 배포하기 위한 자체 호스팅 제품 분석 스택입니다.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
세계에서 가장 완벽한 디지털 경험 분석 플랫폼으로 수익, 전환, 참여를 향상하세요.
Convert.com
convert.com
A/B 테스트 소프트웨어 Convert.com - A/B 테스트 소프트웨어, 다변량 테스트 소프트웨어 또는 분할 테스트 소프트웨어를 사용하여 전환율 최적화에 중점을 두는 대행사 및 전자 상거래 회사를 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
기본적으로 구축 및 통합된 초개인화된 마케팅 실행 채널을 갖춘 유일한 코드 없는 AI 기반 CDXP입니다.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero는 기업이 고객의 제품 사용을 이해하고 상태를 평가하도록 돕고 고객 경험을 관리하고 자동화할 수 있는 수단을 기업에 제공하는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
고객 데이터를 중앙 집중화하고, 고객 상태를 명확하게 파악하고, 유지 및 성장을 촉진하는 경험을 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
자동화된 A/B 테스트를 통해 웹사이트를 최적화하세요. AutoOptimize는 90일 이내에 전환율을 최대 30%까지 높이는 것으로 입증된 50개의 고성능 템플릿 A/B 테스트를 제공합니다.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
전환율 최적화 도구 방문자를 추적, 분석하고 구매자로 전환하세요 무료로 사용해 보세요 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 당사 제품
Apptimize
apptimize.com
미래 지향적인 제품 팀이 Apptimize의 모바일 A/B 테스트 및 릴리스 관리 플랫폼을 통해 어떻게 데이터 기반 성장을 촉진하는지 알아보세요.
Totango
totango.com
Totango는 기업이 SaaS 고객 여정에 집중하면서 매출 성장을 촉진하고 이탈을 줄이는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다. 토탱고를 무료로 경험해 보세요.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
기업이 고객을 확보, 전환 및 유지할 수 있도록 지원하는 저렴하고 기능이 풍부한 CRM 솔루션인 Workbooks CRM으로 비즈니스 성공을 촉진하세요.
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty는 AI 기반 실험, 개인화 및 기능 관리 솔루션을 제공하여 빠르게 성장하는 제공업체로서 기업이 빠르게 수익을 창출할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit은 온라인 마케팅 캠페인을 분석하고 최적화하기 위해 일상적인 Google Analytics 작업 설정, 감사, 유지 관리 및 분석을 자동화하기 위해 만들어진 웹 분석 소프트웨어입니다.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
온라인 비즈니스가 쉬워집니다. 카피라이터, 웹 개발자, 디자이너 또는 시스템 통합자로 구성된 팀을 고용하지 않고도 온라인으로 제작, 마케팅 및 출시할 수 있습니다!
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg를 사용하여 인기 있는 것과 그렇지 않은 것을 확인하고 히트맵, 녹음, 설문 조사, A/B 테스트 등과 같은 도구를 사용하여 웹 방문자가 무엇을 하고 있는지 알아보세요.
UserWise
userwise.io
플레이어의 마음을 사로잡는 사용하기 쉬운 실시간 운영 도구입니다. 플레이어를 분류하고, 캠페인을 예약하고, 결과를 한 곳에서 볼 수 있습니다.
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
기능 플래그 및 원격 구성 서비스. 자신있게 기능을 출시하세요. 웹, 모바일 및 서버 측 애플리케이션 전반에 걸쳐 기능 플래그를 관리합니다. 호스팅된 API를 사용하거나, 자체 프라이빗 클라우드에 배포하거나, 온프레미스에서 실행하세요.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Testeum
testeum.com
웹 또는 모바일 앱에서 사용자 유지, UX 및 유용성을 향상시킵니다. 열정적인 크라우드테스터로 구성된 글로벌 네트워크에서 사용자 테스트를 받으세요. 완벽한 성능을 위해 웹 또는 모바일 앱을 최적화하세요.
Act-On
act-on.com
현대 비즈니스의 실제 요구 사항을 충족하도록 구축된 B2B, B2C 및 이메일 마케팅을 전문으로 하는 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Statsig
statsig.com
간단한 A/B 테스트부터 고급 실험까지 빠르게 성장하는 기업은 Statsig를 사용하여 성장을 가속화합니다.
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect는 아이디어를 A/B 테스트하고 통찰력을 발견하며 전체 고객 여정을 개인화할 수 있는 A/B 테스트 및 최적화 솔루션입니다.
Splitbee
splitbee.io
Splitbee로 온라인 비즈니스를 추적하고 최적화하세요. 분석, 퍼널, 자동화, A/B 테스트 등.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO는 빠르게 성장하는 기업이 실험 및 전환율 최적화를 위해 사용하는 시장 최고의 A/B 테스트 도구입니다.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku는 방문자 기록, 히트맵, 피드백 위젯, A/B 테스트 등을 통해 고성능 사용자 경험을 만드는 데 도움이 되는 도구 세트입니다.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Maxymizely
maxymizely.com
Maxymizely is an innovative discovery-oriented platform for mobile & web applications that combines big data analytics with predictive modeling. With Maxymizely, you will be able to improve ROI for your app, increase user engagement and lifetime value, identify the most successful targeting segments...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...
Personyze
personyze.com
Personyze is a comprehensive personalization toolkit that provides everything you need to create engaging experiences on your website and across channels, using a powerful combination of behavioral targeting, AI-based recommendations, and personalized email broadcasting. Personyze works on any websi...
ABlyft
ablyft.com
ABlyft is an A/B-Testing Platform made for Developers. The functions are especially designed for experienced users and agencies – rocket fast and ultra flexible. If you’re used to A/B testing in JavaScript and CSS, this is your tool! Anyone who has already dealt with web experiments knows that most ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you t...
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Webs...
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and t...
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all te...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage는 전 세계 800개 이상의 브랜드에 대한 고객 참여를 단순화하는 풀 스택 유지 OS입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 기업은 다양한 디지털 채널을 통해 사용자와 개인화되고 의미 있는 관계를 구축할 수 있습니다. WebEngage는 포괄적인 도구 및 솔루션 제품군을 통해 기업이 고객을 효과적으로 이해하고, 참여시키고, 유지할 수 있도록 지원합니다. - 고객 데이터 통합: WebEngage를 사용하면 기업은 다양한 소스의 고객 데이터를 통합하여 실시간 통찰력을 제공하고 특정 고객 속성 및 행동을 기반으로 한 대상 캠페인에 대한...