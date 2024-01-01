Sprinkle Data
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: sprinkledata.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Sprinkle Data의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
SunnyReports is an Adwords reporting tool. It helps you to create Adwords custom reports in seconds. The main feedback from our users are "easy and useful". We take care to maintain our tool the easiest it could be even if we add features every week. Development is driven by our users. SunnyReports is built for web agencies and Adwords campaign managers who are looking for an easy tool to create beautiful custom Adwords reports for their clients in seconds. But an ecommerce guy who want to follow his metrics easily can also use our tool.
카테고리:
웹사이트: sprinkledata.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Sprinkle Data에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.