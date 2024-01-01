Sprinkle Data

SunnyReports is an Adwords reporting tool. It helps you to create Adwords custom reports in seconds. The main feedback from our users are "easy and useful". We take care to maintain our tool the easiest it could be even if we add features every week. Development is driven by our users. SunnyReports is built for web agencies and Adwords campaign managers who are looking for an easy tool to create beautiful custom Adwords reports for their clients in seconds. But an ecommerce guy who want to follow his metrics easily can also use our tool.

