SponsorPitch
웹사이트: sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch enables partnerships by streamlining the sponsorship sales process. You can leverage our data to search, discover, and perform due diligence on brands. You also have a place to showcase your pitch. Five key benefits of SponsorPitch: 1. Providing you with member-only deal data on brands and their sponsorship activity to help you prepare your pitch 2. Reducing time spent finding sponsorship decision-maker contacts at the organizations you’re interested in 3. Offering you AI-powered recommendations for brand partners 4. Showcasing you or your clients’ pitch and introducing you to new opportunities for your clients 5. Delivering you vetted leads through our Agency RFP network
