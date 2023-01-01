Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.

웹사이트: solitics.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Solitics에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.