WebCatalog

SoftLead

SoftLead

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: softlead.ro

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 SoftLead의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Softlead is the most important B2B player in the software ecosystem in Romania, helping companies to choose the right software solution, based on their Digital DNA. Launched as a B2B enterprise software marketplace, Softlead managed to help more than 15.000 companies to choose and implement the right software solution for their business. Every company is unique, Softlead transformed Softlead from a useful marketplace into a smart, easy, and intuitive tool that identifies your Digital DNA to help you take the best digital transformation decisions.

카테고리:

Business
기술 검토 플랫폼

웹사이트: softlead.ro

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 SoftLead에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Capterra

Capterra

capterra.com

SourceForge

SourceForge

sourceforge.net

G2

G2

g2.com

GetApp

GetApp

getapp.com

Software Advice

Software Advice

softwareadvice.com

TrustFinance

TrustFinance

trustfinance.com

We Suggest Software

We Suggest Software

wesuggestsoftware.com

Tekpon

Tekpon

tekpon.com

StackRadar

StackRadar

stackradar.co

Reviano

Reviano

reviano.com

PRmarketing.tools

PRmarketing.tools

prmarketing.tools

SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews

softwarereviews.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.