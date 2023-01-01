Socialive
WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: socialive.us
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Socialive의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Socialive’s end-to-end video creation platform is the fastest and most cost-effective way for anyone to record, edit, publish, and livestream professional video. The platform provides an intuitive experience for everyone, transforming people without formal video training into full content creators and reducing production time and costs for video experts. The platform unlocks limitless potential for internal and external communication use cases by democratizing the ability to make video.
웹사이트: socialive.us
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Socialive에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.