Socialive’s end-to-end video creation platform is the fastest and most cost-effective way for anyone to record, edit, publish, and livestream professional video. The platform provides an intuitive experience for everyone, transforming people without formal video training into full content creators and reducing production time and costs for video experts. The platform unlocks limitless potential for internal and external communication use cases by democratizing the ability to make video.

웹사이트: socialive.us

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Socialive에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.