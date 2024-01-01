SocialBot is an artificially intelligent platform, developed in partnership with the Marketing API team at Facebook. It will automatically figure out what cars are drawing the most interest at the lowest cost-per-click and feature those ads first to drive costs down. SocialBot populates each buyer’s Facebook news feed with cars they’re most likely to click on. Through our intelligent micro-targeting, SocialBot’s ad clickthrough rates are 250% higher than industry average for 18% of the average cost.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: getsocialbot.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 SocialBot에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.