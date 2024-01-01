Easily create social proof notifications. Widgets can help increase product sales and leads. With Social Proofy, you can easily add social proof notifications to your store, target different users, collect emails, or use chat widgets. You can solve multiple problems using a single app with widgets prepared for different purposes. In addition, some widgets are automatically prepared and added to your account so you can focus on other aspects of your business. Add real-time Recent Sales Pop and limited offers with Countdown widgets to your store. Prepare fully customizable widgets according to your branding. Grow your email or sms list with collector widgets. Target visitors who tend to exit with targeted offers to retain and convert.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: socialproofy.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Social Proofy에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.