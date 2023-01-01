대안 - Social Places
Google My Business
business.google.com
이 페이지로 리디렉션된 경우 Google 마이 비즈니스가 해당 브라우저를 지원하지 않는 것입니다. 최신 버전의 브라우저를 사용하지 않는 경우 Google 마이 비즈니스가 제대로 표시되지 않거나 작동하지 않을 수 있습니다.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
디지털 마케팅 대행사를 위한 가장 빠르게 성장하는 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다. CRM, 이메일, 양방향 SMS, 퍼널 빌더 등!
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
IONOS
ionos.com
계약서, 제품, 고객 데이터, 서비스 주문 또는 변경 등 전체 IONOS 세계에 액세스하세요. 이제 로그인이 비밀번호로 보호됩니다.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com은 2007년 덴마크에서 설립된 덴마크 소비자 리뷰 웹사이트로 전 세계 기업에 대한 리뷰를 호스팅합니다. 매달 약 100만 개의 새로운 리뷰가 게시됩니다. 이 사이트는 기업에 프리미엄 서비스를 제공합니다. 회사는 사용자, 소프트웨어 및 규정 준수 팀에 의존하여 Trustpilot의 콘텐츠 지침을 위반하는 리뷰를 플랫폼에서 보고하고 제거합니다. Trustpilot은 뉴욕, 덴버, 런던, 코펜하겐, 빌니우스, 베를린, 멜버른에 지사를 두고 있으며 700명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있습니다. Trustpilot과 ...
Kenect
kenect.com
고객이 있는 곳에서 휴대폰으로 문자 메시지를 보내 고객과 소통하세요. 리드를 두 배로 늘리고, 온라인 리뷰를 생성하고, 결제를 확보하고, 문자 메시지를 통해 영상 채팅 대화를 시작하세요.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
사업주, 대행사 및 SEO 전문가를 위한 최고의 SEO 소프트웨어입니다. 월 $18.6부터 시작하여 순위 추적, 경쟁사 모니터링, 기술적 오류 발견 등을 수행할 수 있습니다.
Moz
moz.com
지구상에서 가장 큰 SEO 커뮤니티의 지원을 받는 Moz는 SEO, 인바운드 마케팅, 링크 구축 및 콘텐츠 마케팅을 쉽게 만드는 도구를 구축합니다. 지금 바로 30일 무료 평가판을 시작해보세요!
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Keyword.com
keyword.com
이전 SerpBook.com -- SEO 노력을 추적하고, 정확히 찾아내고, 검증하는 데 필요한 모든 것. 중요한 사람들에게 전시하고 보고하세요.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic의 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼을 사용하면 내장된 도구로 콘텐츠를 생성 및 맞춤화하고, 여러 소셜 미디어 페이지에 콘텐츠를 예약하고, 광고를 게재하고, 비즈니스 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself는 부정적인 Google 결과, 개인 브랜딩, 개인 정보 보호, 다크 웹 검색 등을 포함한 소프트웨어 및 서비스를 제공하는 온라인 평판 관리 및 개인 정보 보호 회사입니다.
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 마케팅 플랫폼®으로 귀하의 브랜드®에 활력을 불어넣으세요.
Nozzle
nozzle.io
Nozzle은 질문 없이 무제한의 경쟁자를 추적할 수 있는 완전한 serp 모니터링 도구입니다. 도대체, 여러분이 처리할 수 있는 만큼 추적하도록 하겠습니다.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
지역 검색 성공을 위한 올인원 플랫폼 · BrightLocal을 통해 순위를 높이고 평판을 높이고 지역 검색에서 두각을 나타내세요.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak은 간단한 인터페이스로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공함으로써 세계에서 가장 인기 있는 앱과 게임의 성장을 촉진합니다. → 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Text Request
textrequest.com
고객 참여 활성화 사무실 전화번호로 컴퓨터에서 직접 문자 메시지를 보낼 수 있어 실제로 응답을 받을 수 있는 비즈니스 메시징 플랫폼입니다.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Broadly
broadly.com
온라인 평판 및 고객 경험 소프트웨어는 온라인 마케팅 전략을 수립하여 고객 추천, 리드, 리뷰 및 수익을 창출하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ 최고의 앱 검토 관리 및 ASO 도구. 피드백을 분석하고, 평점을 관리하고, 리뷰에 응답하고, App Store, Google Play, Amazon의 자연적 다운로드를 늘리세요.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
리뷰, 스토리, 소셜 미디어 피드, 사진을 수집하고 이를 모든 웹사이트에 삽입할 수 있는 최고의 UGC 플랫폼입니다. 자동으로!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Seobility
seobility.net
웹사이트 최적화 및 Google 상위 순위를 위한 올인원 SEO 소프트웨어 및 도구
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi는 다양한 지역의 브랜드를 위한 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, Anytime Fitness와 같은 기업이 모든 마케팅 채널에서 현지 고객과 소통할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Solocal
solocal.com
우리는 디지털 기술을 통해 기업의 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 디지털 감사를 통해 즉시 맞춤형 조언을 받아보세요.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby는 고객과 쉽게 연결하고 전환할 수 있는 현대적인 DMS 통합 자동화 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 대리점의 서비스 성과를 빠른 속도로 향상시키십시오.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner는 모든 데이터 기반 마케팅 담당자를 위한 SEO 도구입니다. 웹사이트 순위를 급등시키는 40개 이상의 기능으로 귀중한 통찰력을 얻으세요. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스와 대량 데이터 분석 기능으로 시간과 노력을 절약할 수 있습니다. 귀중한 데이터 통찰력을 수집하고 한 번의 클릭으로 최대 100,000개의 키워드 또는 URL을 분석하여 SEO 전략을 개선하세요. Marketing Miner를 사용하면 사이트의 기술적인 문제를 신속하게 감지하고, 어떤 방문 페이지와 키워드가 가장 많은 트래픽을 가져오는지 파악하...
Nightwatch
nightwatch.io
지구상 어느 위치에서나 검색 순위를 추적하세요. 모든 주요 검색 엔진에서 검색 엔진 트래픽과 판매를 우편번호 수준까지 유도하는 요인을 이해하세요.
Appbot
appbot.co
전체 고객 경험 수준을 높이는 앱 검토 및 평가 도구입니다. 리뷰와 평가를 진지하게 받아들이는 기업을 위한 플랫폼입니다. Appbot은 세계적 수준의 리뷰 및 평가 모니터링, 답변 및 분석을 제공합니다.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers는 수상 경력이 있는 고객 리뷰 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 더 많은 리뷰를 받아보세요. 고객에게 응답하십시오. 고객 경험에 대한 인사이트를 찾아보세요.
Leads Gorilla
leadsgorilla.io
LeadsGorilla는 대행사 기업이 디지털 마케팅 서비스를 위한 더 많은 비즈니스 리드를 찾고, 분석하고, 마감할 수 있도록 돕는 세계 최고의 비즈니스 리드 찾기 및 클라이언트 마감 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어입니다.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial은 여러 위치와 프로필을 가진 기업을 위한 소셜 미디어 관리 솔루션입니다. 하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에서 모든 게시, 광고, 참여, 리뷰 및 보고를 관리하세요. MavSocial은 여러 위치에 있는 기업이 지역 타겟팅 Facebook 광고를 빠르고 쉽게 만들 수 있는 고유한 기능을 제공합니다. MavSocial은 Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google 비즈니스 프로필 및 Tumblr를 지원합니다.
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn의 POS 시스템과 결제 처리 소프트웨어는 귀하가 일하는 방식대로 작동하도록 만들어졌습니다. 그리고 귀하는 실제로 관심을 갖고 있는 사람들로부터 연중무휴 24시간 지원을 받습니다.
Mobal
mobal.io
모든 비즈니스 목록을 한 곳에서 손쉽게 관리하세요. 귀하의 업체 목록을 재미있고, 빠르고, 즐겁게 관리해 드립니다.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...
ConsumerAffairs
consumeraffairs.com
With ConsumerAffairs for Brands, you can take control of the conversation happening about your products and services. Our reputation management platform, allows brands to not only collect consumer reviews in multiple ways but also communicate and resolve consumer concerns, increase star ratings and ...
GatherUp
gatherup.com
GatherUp is the reputation management platform for multi-location businesses and agencies. We turn the customer voice into customer loyalty. GatherUp is one platform that scales all aspects of your reputation management from listening to customers to understanding them to engaging with them so you c...
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles ONLINE REPUTATION by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and SOCIAL MEDIA by creating and scheduling interactive posts only at one single dashboard. Its brand-new feature UNIVERSAL QR CODE is an interface that reduces the manual efforts of b...
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc는 단일 대시보드에서 온라인 비즈니스 평판을 리뷰, 모니터링 및 관리하는 최고의 온라인 평판 및 리뷰 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 따라서 ReviewInc가 온라인 평판을 최적화하고 향상시키는 동안 귀하는 비즈니스 운영에 더 집중할 수 있습니다. ReviewInc는 확실한 가격 대비 성능의 선두주자입니다. 또한 당사 소프트웨어는 세계적 수준의 화이트 라벨 및 리셀러 파트너 프로그램을 갖추고 있습니다. 소비자의 90% 이상이 매일 온라인 리뷰를 읽고 이는 비즈니스 매출 증가와 높은 상관관계가 있습니다. 분당 26,000개 ...