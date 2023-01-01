대안 - SOCi
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
Moz
moz.com
지구상에서 가장 큰 SEO 커뮤니티의 지원을 받는 Moz는 SEO, 인바운드 마케팅, 링크 구축 및 콘텐츠 마케팅을 쉽게 만드는 도구를 구축합니다. 지금 바로 30일 무료 평가판을 시작해보세요!
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 마케팅 플랫폼®으로 귀하의 브랜드®에 활력을 불어넣으세요.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers는 수상 경력이 있는 고객 리뷰 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 더 많은 리뷰를 받아보세요. 고객에게 응답하십시오. 고객 경험에 대한 인사이트를 찾아보세요.
Mobal
mobal.io
모든 비즈니스 목록을 한 곳에서 손쉽게 관리하세요. 귀하의 업체 목록을 재미있고, 빠르고, 즐겁게 관리해 드립니다.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup은 지역 목록, 평판 관리, 소셜 미디어 관리라는 세 가지 접근 방식을 통해 브랜드의 온라인 존재감을 변화시킵니다. Synup을 사용하면 브랜드는 하나의 전체적인 대시보드에서 모든 위치와 미디어 채널에 걸쳐 관련성이 높고 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 콘텐츠를 제공할 수 있습니다. 이제 브랜드는 온라인 리뷰, 순위 및 참여도를 향상시키면서 모든 사업장 위치의 목록과 콘텐츠를 관리하고 최적화할 수 있습니다. Synup은 모든 온라인 프로필과 플랫폼을 마케팅 채널로 전환하여 ROI를 높입니다.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite를 통해 더 많은 고객을 확보하고, 더 빠르게 수익을 얻고, 시간을 절약하세요. 홈 서비스 및 소규모 사업주를 위한 간편한 기술입니다. 경험이 필요하지 않습니다.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
채널 마케팅 자동화를 통해 모든 분산 마케팅 요구 사항을 충족하는 단일 플랫폼
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX는 가장 가까운 사업장 위치를 표시하여 검색부터 구매까지 참여를 유도합니다.