WebCatalog

SmartPush

SmartPush

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: smartpush.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 SmartPush의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users immediately at the right time and with the right message.

카테고리:

Business
Push Notification Software

웹사이트: smartpush.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 SmartPush에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.