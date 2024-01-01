대안 - Smappen
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau(프랑스어로 '작은 테이블'을 의미하며 '그림'을 의미하기도 함; pl. tableaux 또는 드물게 tableaus)는 다음을 참조할 수 있습니다.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - 대화형 웹 지도를 생성하고 공유하는 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어입니다. 위치 데이터 지도 작성 및 상호작용 Esri의 웹 기반 매핑 소프트웨어인 ArcGIS Online을 사용하여 대화형 웹 지도를 구축하세요. 지도에서 데이터와 상호작용하고, 확대하고, 검색하면서 새로운 관점과 향상된 세부정보를 얻으세요. 스마트한 데이터 기반 매핑 스타일과 직관적인 분석 도구를 사용하여 위치 인텔리전스를 확보하세요. 지도를 공동으로 작성하고 사용하여 조직 전체에서 효과적으로 작업하세요. 특정 사람이나 전 세계와 통찰력을...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
지도를 쉽게 생성, 분석 및 공유할 수 있습니다. 친구들과 공유하고, 웹사이트에 지도를 삽입하고, 이미지나 PDF를 만드세요.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
개발자를 위한 지도 및 위치. 정확한 위치 데이터와 강력한 개발자 도구로 우리가 세상을 탐색하는 방식을 바꿀 수 있습니다.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
우리는 신뢰할 수 있는 IP 주소 정보 소스로서 1,000개 이상의 기업과 100,000명 이상의 개발자를 대상으로 매월 400억 건의 IP 위치정보 API 요청을 처리합니다.
Radar
radar.com
모든 제품과 서비스에 대한 위치 인프라. 가장 혁신적인 기업은 Radar의 위치 SDK 및 API를 사용하여 전 세계 수억 대의 장치에서 위치 기반 경험을 제공합니다.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
위성 이미지 및 3D 데이터보다 품질이 뛰어난 고해상도 조감도 지도와 정부 및 기업을 위한 자동화된 통찰력을 탐색해 보세요.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai의 위치 인텔리전스와 유동인구 통계를 통해 보다 현명한 부동산 결정을 내리고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요.
CARTO
carto.com
거래 데이터로 수익 창출. Mastercard Advisors는 CARTO를 사용하여 소매, 부동산 및 공공 부문의 B2B 고객을 위한 일일 수백만 건의 신용 카드 거래를 위치 기반 통찰력으로 전환합니다.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
이제 게임화를 통해 선도적인 현장 판매 플랫폼을 만나보세요 Gamification은 데이터를 크게 향상된 담당자 성과로 변환하여 영업 팀의 능력을 107%까지 증폭시키는 혁신적인 툴킷입니다. 지금 SalesRabbit 플랫폼에서만 경험해보세요.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx는 최고의 분석 클라우드 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 우리는 AI 기반 분석 자동화를 통해 모든 사람이 영향력 있는 통찰력을 발견할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime Location API를 사용하여 뛰어난 앱을 구축하세요. 데이터 개인 정보 보호 및 전송 데이터 정확성에 전념합니다.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
무료 IP 지리적 위치 API 및 정확한 IP 조회 데이터베이스 무료 IP API는 국가, 도시, 주, 지방, 현지 통화, 위도 및 경도, 회사 세부 정보, ISP 조회, 언어, 우편 번호, 국가 전화 코드, 사용자 에이전트 정보, IP- HTTPS를 통한 REST, JSON 및 XML 형식의 모든 IPv4 및 IPv6 주소에서 가져온 보안 정보, 시간대, 현재 시간, 일몰 및 일출 시간, 월몰 및 월출 시간.
PlaceKit
placekit.io
위치 검색 API - 앱에 대한 전 세계 장소 검색, 자동 완성, 위치 저장 및 양방향 지오코딩을 제공합니다.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
지역 타겟팅 도구를 사용하여 웹사이트 방문자를 지역 타겟팅하세요. IP 지리적 위치를 사용하여 방문자를 리디렉션하거나 국가, 주 및 도시별로 콘텐츠를 표시합니다.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operating System®(ZDOS®)은 거주자와 방문객 모두를 위한 최고 빈도, 최고 해상도의 지리적 위치, 지출 및 이벤트 데이터와 모든 이벤트 유형으로 구성된 독점 통합 데이터 모델™을 특징으로 합니다. 목적지 점유율, 마케팅 성과 및 우리의 전략 자문 팀이 결합되어 전국 200개 이상의 목적지가 Zartico를 신뢰하여 더 나은 결과를 창출하는 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 2019년에 설립된 Zartico는 관광 산업 내에서 조직 변화를 촉진하는 동시에 주민의 삶의 질과 방문객 경험을...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
우리는 연결 산업에 위치 통찰력과 자동화된 도구를 제공하여 더 많은 거래를 성사시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다. 네트워크 구매 및 판매를 혁신하세요.
Mapline
mapline.com
데이터를 실제 세계에 연결하세요. 몇 초 만에 데이터를 업로드하고, 지도에서 확인하고, 경로를 생성하고, 차트와 보고서를 생성하고, 모든 데이터를 시각적 대시보드에 통합할 수 있습니다. 강력한 분석 도구를 사용하여 데이터를 시각화하고 이해하는 새로운 방법을 만들어보세요. 문제가 발생하면 당사의 전문가 팀이 데이터를 최대한 활용하는 방법을 알려드릴 준비가 되어 있습니다! 전화, 채팅, 이메일을 보내주시면 도와드리겠습니다.
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
시장 분석 및 위치 계획을 위한 AI 부조종사. 다양한 지리적 세부정보에 걸쳐 포괄적인 인구 조사 데이터, 우편번호 지도 등을 살펴보세요.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
정확한 데이터로 더욱 스마트하고 안전한 디지털 경험 구축 GeoIP® 및 온라인 사기 탐지를 귀하의 애플리케이션에 통합하세요
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint는 기업이 확장을 위한 최적의 위치를 찾는 데 도움이 되는 빠르고 직관적이며 저렴한 플랫폼입니다.
Loqate
loqate.com
올바른 영국 주소를 캡처하여 데이터 품질을 향상시킵니다. 우편번호 주소 확인 및 지오코딩 기술을 통해 전환율과 사용자 경험을 향상하세요.