Smaily is an email marketing and automation tool created to make email marketing accessible, easy and enjoyable for everyone. The platform offers its users an award-winning drag and drop template editor to help create eye-catching emails. Users can set up automated workflows to make their email marketing even more efficient and profitable. Smaily has various integrations to give its users the possibility to sync customer data on all platforms.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: smaily.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Smaily에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.