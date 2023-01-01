대안 - ShowClix
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite는 미국에 본사를 둔 이벤트 관리 및 티켓팅 웹사이트입니다. 이 서비스를 통해 사용자는 지역 이벤트를 찾아보고 만들고 홍보할 수 있습니다. 이 서비스는 무료 이벤트가 아닌 이상 온라인 티켓팅 서비스에 대한 대가로 이벤트 주최자에게 수수료를 부과합니다. 2006년에 시작되어 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 Eventbrite는 2012년에 영국에 첫 국제 사무소를 열었습니다. 현재 회사는 영국에 현지 사무소를 두고 있습니다. 내슈빌, 런던, 코크, 암스테르담, 더블린, 베를린, 멜버른, 멘도사, 마드리드, 상파울루. 회사는...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor는 모든 형태와 규모의 이벤트를 위한 간단한 무료 이벤트 티켓팅 솔루션입니다. 무료로 등록하고, 첫 번째 이벤트를 실시간으로 진행하고, 온라인으로 티켓을 판매하세요.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource는 모든 유형의 장소나 이벤트에 대해 사용하기 쉬운 무료 온라인 티켓팅 시스템입니다. 이벤트 티켓을 온라인으로 홍보, 관리 및 판매하세요 - 모두 무료입니다!
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
온라인으로 티켓을 판매하는 이벤트 전문가를 위한 최고의 이벤트 티켓팅 소프트웨어 축제, 농장, 박람회, 콘서트, 박물관 등의 티켓을 온라인으로 판매하세요. TicketSpice는 사용하기 쉽고 사용자 정의가 가능하며 믿을 수 없을 정도로 저렴합니다.