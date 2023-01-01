대안 - ShopPop
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot은 마케팅, 영업, 고객 서비스, CRM 소프트웨어로 구성된 전체 플랫폼과 방법론, 리소스, 지원을 제공하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 도구로 시작하고 성장에 따라 업그레이드하세요.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom은 개인화된 메신저 기반 경험을 통해 기업이 더 나은 고객 관계를 구축할 수 있도록 돕는 대화형 관계 플랫폼(CRP)입니다. Intercom은 샌프란시스코에 본사를 두고 있으며 시카고, 더블린, 시드니 및 런던에 추가 사무실을 두고 있습니다. 2017년 2월 현재 Intercom의 월간 활성 사용자 수는 100,000명입니다. 2020년 7월 현재 Intercom에는 Facebook, Amazon 및 Lyft를 포함하여 30,000명 이상의 유료 고객이 있습니다.
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike의 강력한 받은 편지함에는 대화형 이메일, 작업, 메모, 공동 작업 문서, 파일 저장소 및 캘린더가 모두 단일 피드에 포함되어 있습니다.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat은 고객과의 대화를 더욱 효과적으로 진행하려는 팀을 위해 제작된 최신 라이브 채팅 소프트웨어입니다. ✓ Freshworks의 Freshchat 라이브 채팅 소프트웨어.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
실시간 채팅이 없는 웹사이트는 판매 보조원이 없는 매장과 같습니다. 방문자와 대화를 시작하고 그들을 행복한 고객으로 만드세요.
ManyChat
manychat.com
고객과의 연결 방식을 재창조하십시오. ManyChat을 사용하면 연중무휴 24시간 고객과 소통할 수 있습니다. 지금 바로 마케팅 자동화의 힘을 활용해 보세요!
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign은 일리노이주 시카고에 본사를 둔 중소기업을 위한 클라우드 소프트웨어 플랫폼입니다. 이 회사는 이메일 마케팅, 마케팅 자동화, 영업 자동화 및 CRM 범주를 결합한 고객 경험 자동화(CXA)용 소프트웨어를 제공합니다.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo는 워싱턴 주 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 미국의 구독 기반 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사로 영업, 마케팅 및 채용 전문가에게 사업가 및 회사에 대한 정보 데이터베이스에 대한 액세스를 판매합니다. 이 회사는 원래 창립자인 Yonatan Stern과 Michel Decary가 2000년에 Eliyon Technologies로 설립했습니다. DiscoverOrg가 인수한 후 현재 CEO는 Henry Schuck입니다. 2020년 Zoominfo.com과 관련 법인 Zoominfo-privacy.com 및 ...
Drift
drift.com
드리프트는 기업이 기업으로부터 구매하는 새로운 방법입니다. 지금 구매를 더 쉽게 만들어주는 대화형 마케팅 및 영업 도구를 완전 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise는 팀이 help@, sales@ 등과 같은 팀 이메일 계정을 관리하기 위해 사용하기 쉬운 공유 받은 편지함 및 이메일 공동 작업 소프트웨어입니다. 지금 팀을 위한 공유 받은 편지함을 받으세요!
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel은 Facebook용 AI 챗봇을 만드는 최고의 봇 플랫폼입니다. Facebook 메신저 봇을 빠르고 쉽게 만드는 방법을 알아보세요. 코딩이 필요하지 않습니다.
Botpress
botpress.com
놀랍도록 빠른 ChatGPT 챗봇을 구축하세요 🚀. OpenAI를 기반으로 하는 최초의 차세대 챗봇 빌더입니다. 프로젝트나 비즈니스를 위해 ChatGPT와 유사한 봇을 구축하여 작업을 완료하세요. 🎯
Continually
continual.ly
귀하의 웹사이트를 위한 무료 챗봇 및 실시간 채팅을 제공합니다. 드래그 앤 드롭 챗봇 빌더로 코딩 기술이 필요하지 않습니다.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox는 WhatsApp의 강력한 기능을 활용하여 공유 받은 편지함, WhatsApp 노코드 챗봇, WhatsApp 방송 등을 통해 비즈니스를 확장할 수 있는 노코드 작업 공간입니다.
Messagely
messagely.com
Messagely의 고객 지원 소프트웨어 및 메시징 플랫폼입니다. 더 행복한 고객과 더 의미 있는 대화를 나누고 비즈니스를 더 빠르게 성장시키세요.
Landbot
landbot.io
가장 강력한 노코드 챗봇 빌더 수익을 늘리고, 운영 비용을 절감하고, 고객을 만족시키십시오.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
옴니채널 메시징을 통해 전자상거래 마케팅을 자동화하세요. 라이브 채팅, 챗봇 및 마케팅 자동화를 갖춘 옴니채널 메시징 CRM을 통해 더 빠르게 성장하고 더 많은 판매를 촉진하세요.
Engati
engati.com
Engati는 AI 챗봇을 구축하고 WhatsApp, 웹사이트, 메신저 등에서 실시간 대화에 참여할 수 있는 최고의 무료 노코드 AI 챗봇 및 라이브 채팅 플랫폼입니다.
Signals
getsignals.ai
페이지뷰를 고객으로 전환하세요. 현재 귀하의 웹사이트를 검색하고 있는 회사를 알아보고 그들을 고객으로 전환하세요!
Userlike
userlike.com
인스턴트 채팅을 장기 고객으로 전환하세요. 고객을 가깝게 유지하는 실시간 채팅 소프트웨어입니다. 웹사이트에서 대화를 시작하고 메시징 앱을 통해 연락을 유지하세요.
Sender
sender.net
이메일 목록과 수익 사이에 다리를 놓아보세요. Sender를 사용하면 훨씬 적은 비용으로 고객과 빠르고 쉽게 연락하고 비즈니스를 성장시킬 수 있습니다.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus를 사용하면 어디에 있든 적절한 대상에게 개인화된 메시지를 전달할 수 있습니다.
Text Request
textrequest.com
고객 참여 활성화 사무실 전화번호로 컴퓨터에서 직접 문자 메시지를 보낼 수 있어 실제로 응답을 받을 수 있는 비즈니스 메시징 플랫폼입니다.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik은 브랜드가 20개 채널과 100개 이상의 언어를 통해 AI 기반의 개인화된 대화 경험을 통해 사용자를 확보하고, 전환하고, 참여시키고, 만족시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다.
WotNot
wotnot.io
지금 현재 및 미래 고객과의 상호 작용을 자동화하십시오! 봇을 만드는 것은 쉽지만 원하는 결과를 얻기는 어렵습니다. 여기가 WotNot이 개입하여 귀하를 위한 서비스를 제공하는 곳입니다. 코드가 없는 챗봇 플랫폼을 통해 인력을 늘리지 않고도 자격을 갖춘 리드 파이프라인을 구축하고 지원을 자동화합니다.
Contlo
contlo.com
자율적 생성 마케팅을 만나보세요. Contlo는 AI 우선 세계를 기반으로 구축된 차세대 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드의 AI 모델과 자율 AI 에이전트로 구동됩니다.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX 컨택 센터 플랫폼은 귀하의 비즈니스가 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 탁월한 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 오늘 훌륭한 CX를 만나보세요.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
마케팅 자동화, 실시간 채팅, 실시간 분석을 통해 비즈니스를 성장시키세요.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
135개 이상의 언어와 35개 이상의 채널에서 고객 및 직원과의 상호작용을 자동화하여 더 낮은 비용으로 실행 가능한 결과를 제공하세요.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell은 소비자에게 일상생활을 관리하고 채팅을 통해 기업과 거래할 수 있는 기능을 제공합니다.
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream은 고객 서비스를 위한 미국 기업 대화형 AI 솔루션입니다. Genesis Media LLC의 공동 창업자인 Richard Smullen이 2015년 4월에 설립했습니다. Pypestream은 뉴욕과 샌프란시스코에 사무실을 두고 있습니다. 기업과 소비자를 연결하는 것을 목표로 하는 Pypestream 메시징 플랫폼으로 인해 인기를 얻었습니다. 각 회사 계정에는 다양한 유형의 통신을 위한 "Pype" 및 "Streams"가 포함되어 있습니다. 이 애플리케이션은 고객 서비스를 자동화하기 위해 인공 지능과 기계 학습을 ...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
인공적이지 않은 대화형 AI. 비즈니스에 실질적인 결과를 제공하는 동시에 고객과 의미 있고 개인화된 관계를 구축하세요.
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all co...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
2016년에 설립된 Prokeep은 도매 유통업체를 위한 유통 분야의 선도적인 고객 경험 관리 소프트웨어입니다. Prokeep은 커뮤니케이션을 상거래로 전환하여 관계와 비즈니스를 성장시킵니다. 중앙 집중식 커뮤니케이션을 통해 매출을 늘리고, 더 나은 통찰력과 참여 기회를 통해 고객 경험을 개선하고, 시스템 자동화를 통해 생산성을 향상합니다. Prokeep은 북미 전역의 1,000개 이상의 유통업체에서 사용되며, 1,100만 건 이상의 대화와 60억 달러 이상의 수익을 창출합니다. 유통 사업을 성장시키세요. 더욱 강력한 고객 관계를 ...
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji는 WhatsApp Business와 같은 일상적인 메시징 앱을 통해 모든 고객과 직원의 여정을 가능하게 하는 옴니채널 메시징 서비스입니다. IT 기술이 필요하지 않습니다. 다운로드할 모바일 앱이 없습니다.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel은 기업이 WhatsApp 및 기타 소셜 메시징 채널을 통해 고객에게 제품을 판매하고 지원하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 주요 기능: - 양방향 메시징이 가능한 공유 팀 받은 편지함 - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp 브로드캐스트 및 대량 메시징 - 개방형 API 및 웹후크 - 자동화 - 통합(Shopify, HubSpot, Zapier를 포함한 2000개 이상의 앱 등) - iOS 및 Android Rasayel은 빠르고 안정적이며 직관적입니다. Rasayel의 공유 팀 받은 편...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne은 고객에게 실시간으로 제품을 보여주고 추천할 수 있는 통합 카탈로그를 갖춘 유일한 시각적 채팅(라이브 채팅, 챗봇 및 메시징)입니다. 소셜 채널은 물론 e-숍을 통해 상담원이나 챗봇을 통해 연중무휴 맞춤형 지원을 제공하세요. 챗봇을 통해 더욱 인간적인 경험을 제공하기 위해 chatGPT와 통합합니다.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
몇 분 만에 GPT-4 챗봇을 구축하고, 웹사이트를 스크랩하고, 문서를 업로드하고, 고객 서비스 팀의 업무량을 줄이세요. 고객과 직원이 좋아할 것입니다.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
변환되는 모바일 경험을 사용하여 모바일 트래픽을 실행 가능한 데이터로 변환합니다.
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Our low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generating empa...
TITANPush
titanpush.com
INCREASE YOUR SITE ENGAGEMENT AND CONVERSION UP TO 20%! TITANPush is a platform with tools that help brands sell more through their websites and communicate better with their customers. In the app you will find: * HISTORY: Make available on your site the history of products previously visited by eac...
PropFuel
propfuel.com
PropFuel is a SaaS platform helping associations turn broadcast communications into conversations. These conversations capture the Voice of the Member, identify individual needs and streamline one-on-one engagement.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Makerobos
makerobos.com
At Makerobos, we form deep-rooted business relationships, counselling our clients through their AI journey from Strategy & Innovation to Deployment. We're dedicated to growing our clients’ in-house AI capability. We help them transform their unique data and organisational expertise into valuable IP ...
JeffreyAI
jeffreyai.com
JeffreyAI is a smart engagement platform that helps growing companies to accelerate growth by automating sales, marketing, and customer service tasks. Acting as a CRM, JeffreyAI is programmed to save you time, rescue lost revenue, and stimulate sales. Features include: -Out- of- the-box Outlook & GM...
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterp...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List,...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Verint
verint.com
Verint는 고객 참여 분야의 글로벌 리더입니다. 자동화, AI, 클라우드 분야의 고객 경험 전문가입니다.
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck은 모든 고객 대화를 한 곳에서 관리하고 자동화하는 옴니채널 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다.
Senter
senterhq.com
Senter는 일상적인 애플리케이션에 연결되는 간단한 리뷰 관리 및 SMS 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 설정이 쉽고 통합이 빠르며 강력한 SMS 마케팅 캠페인을 보내는 것이 간단합니다.
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook 및 온라인 채팅에서 챗봇을 사용하여 비즈니스 프로세스를 자동화하세요.