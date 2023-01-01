대안 - Shared Domains
elink.io
웹 링크로 무엇이든 구축하세요. elink는 북마크를 저장하고 웹페이지, 이메일 뉴스레터, RSS 웹사이트 위젯, 소셜 바이오 링크, 소셜 월, 자동화된 콘텐츠 등을 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다. 단 몇 분 만에 콘텐츠를 만드세요!
short.io
Short.io는 브랜드 도메인에 짧은 링크를 생성하는 화이트 라벨 URL 단축기입니다. 브랜드 URL을 단축하고, 맞춤화하고, 잠재고객과 공유하세요.
Revue
getrevue.co
충성도 높은 잠재고객을 구축하세요. Revue를 사용하면 작가와 출판사가 쉽게 편집 뉴스레터를 보내고 비용을 받을 수 있습니다.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
공유하는 모든 링크에 리타겟팅 픽셀, 사용자 정의 클릭 유도 문구, 사용자 정의 도메인을 추가하고, 링크 썸네일 모양을 사용자 정의하고, 클릭한 모든 사람을 리타겟팅할 수 있습니다.
Radio.co
radio.co
라디오 방송국을 만들고 싶나요? 사용하기 쉬운 하나의 플랫폼에서 일정을 자동화하고, 라이브로 방송하고, 청취자를 추적하세요. Radio.co에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops는 순위 경쟁, 경품 행사, 사전 출시 및 추천 프로그램을 시작하는 바이러스 및 추천 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale과 협력하여 당사의 신뢰할 수 있는 제휴 마케팅 네트워크의 일부가 되십시오. 우리 네트워크는 파트너를 위한 마케팅 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence는 브랜드와 인플루언서가 서로 연결하고 협업하며 목표를 달성할 수 있도록 지원하는 인플루언서 마케팅 서비스입니다.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer는 실제로 온라인에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 발견할 수 있는 가장 저렴하고 빠르며 쉬운 방법입니다.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter는 비즈니스를 위한 고급 보고 기능이나 기능을 원하지 않는 사람들을 위해 깔끔하고 간단한 글쓰기 환경을 제공합니다.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
전문가가 선별한 100,000개 이상의 기업 이름을 선택할 수 있는 독창적인 브랜드 이름 마켓플레이스입니다. 일치하는 .com과 로고를 받고 당사 팀으로부터 무료 브랜딩 조언을 받으세요.
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com은 세계 최고의 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼과 통합하여 고객 증가를 극대화하고, 포기 장바구니 수익을 회수하며, 업계 최고의 데이터 통합 시스템을 통해 사라진 고객을 다시 참여시킵니다. 고객 유지율을 높이고 이탈률을 10배 늘리도록 설계된 플랫폼을 통해 전자상거래 매장의 미개발 수익을 극대화하세요.
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify는 모든 마케팅 활동(다채널)을 추적하고 기여하기 위한 전자상거래 회사에 특화된 소프트웨어입니다. 혁신적인 추적 기술을 사용하면 모델링이나 Google Analytics 없이도 사용자를 추적할 수 있습니다. GDPR을 100% 준수합니다. Tracify는 각 채널(Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer)의 성과에 대한 다양한 통찰력을 제공할 뿐만 아니라 이러한 모든 채널을 전체적으로 통합하고 고객 여정을 투명하게 제시하는 다양하고 상세한 대시보드를 제공합니다.
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 기술을 사용하여 유지 트래픽 및 수익 증대