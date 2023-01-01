대안 - Shape.io
ClickUp
clickup.com
우리의 임무는 세상을 더욱 생산적으로 만드는 것입니다. 이를 위해 우리는 작업, 문서, 목표, 채팅 등 모든 항목을 대체하는 하나의 앱을 만들었습니다.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike의 작업 관리 플랫폼만이 팀에게 모든 작업과 프로젝트에 대한 완전한 가시성과 제어권을 제공합니다. 프로젝트 관리 소프트웨어가 이보다 더 협업적이었던 적은 없었습니다.
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
TeamGantt의 무료 간트 차트 작성기를 사용해 보고 드래그 앤 드롭 일정을 사용하여 몇 분 만에 온라인으로 간트 차트를 만드세요. 최고 등급이며 영원히 무료입니다. 신용카드가 필요하지 않습니다.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork의 프로젝트 관리 소프트웨어, 헬프데스크, 채팅, 문서 관리 소프트웨어 및 CRM을 사용하여 함께 잘 일하는 효율적인 팀을 만드세요.
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
✅ 무료로 가입하고 GanttPRO 온라인 간트 차트 소프트웨어에서 간트 차트를 만드세요. 몇 분 만에 작업과 일정을 계획, 생성 및 관리할 수 있습니다. 빠른 등록.
Hive
hive.com
빠르게 움직이는 팀을 위한 최고의 생산성 플랫폼입니다. 프로젝트를 관리하고, 작업을 추적하고, 모든 규모의 팀과 협업하세요. 지금 14일 무료 평가판을 시작해 보세요.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely는 다른 회사를 위해 점진적인 제공 및 실험 소프트웨어를 만드는 미국 회사입니다. Optimizely 플랫폼 기술은 A/B 테스트 및 다변량 테스트 도구, 웹사이트 개인화 및 기능 전환 기능을 제공합니다. 회사의 본사는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 있으며 사무실은 네덜란드 암스테르담, 독일 쾰른, 영국 런던 및 호주 시드니에 있습니다. .
Lytho
lytho.com
이전에는 inMotionNow. 더 나은 콘텐츠 결과를 달성하기 위해 향상된 프로젝트 가시성 및 제어가 필요한 마케팅 및 디자인 팀을 위한 워크플로 관리입니다.
Planful
planful.com
Planful은 지속적인 계획을 위한 Cloud FP&A 플랫폼입니다. FP&A 팀인 귀하는 빈번하고 복잡한 비즈니스 변화를 통해 조직을 탐색하는 방법을 신속하게 계획하고 분석하는 최전선에 있습니다. 귀하의 전문 지식과 기술은 이와 같은 순간을 위해 만들어졌으며 우리는 귀하를 위해 여기 있습니다.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution은 귀하가 광고에 지출한 금액, 어떤 고객이 광고를 통해 유입되었는지, 귀하에게서 무엇을 구매하는지 추적합니다.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrator의 데이터 플랫폼을 사용하면 고객이 비즈니스와 갖는 모든 상호 작용을 포함하는 고객 360을 통해 누구나 몇 주가 아닌 몇 분 안에 답변을 얻을 수 있습니다.
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and...
Ignition GTM
haveignition.com
Ignition is the first Go-to-Market Ops platform designed to centralize and automate every step of product, feature, and campaign launches. Built by product marketing experts from Rippling and Facebook, it helps cross-functional teams get on the same page and drive more effective launches that transl...
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash is a vertical payments and lending business for the advertising industry. Our signature product, AdCard, the first charge card exclusively for your digital ad spend. - Unlimited free virtual debit and credit cards. - Free spend, budget, and pacing controls. - Unlimited free ad copy and cr...
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in Brand Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization and simplified collateral distribution. MarcomGather is our incredibly affordable digita...
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow는 B2B 마케팅 팀이 수익 성장을 촉진하는 마케팅 활동을 측정, 예측 및 계획함으로써 더 높은 ROI를 달성할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
채널 마케팅 자동화를 통해 모든 분산 마케팅 요구 사항을 충족하는 단일 플랫폼