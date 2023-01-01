Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost revenue caused by sales personnel attrition, improve efficiency and overall morale.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: theseventhsense.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Seventh Sense에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.