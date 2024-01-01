The SenseCheck platform gives you objective feedback on your marketing material from our huge panel of experienced professionals. An external perspective that helps you improve your results and avoid expensive failure. Get feedback on any material, eg Websites, Landing Pages, Emails, Ads, Social Media, Display Stands, or Brochures. A helpful second opinion before you spend your precious budget. Just upload your idea, it gets reviewed by 5 panel members and you get back a confidential report by email. What’s more, become a member and give other people reviews to save money and get free tests.

sensecheck.com

