대안 - Search.io
Guru
getguru.com
잡담을 줄여 업무 수행에 실제로 필요한 정보를 제공하는 강력한 회사 위키인 Guru를 무료로 시작해 보세요.
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search는 사용자가 Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Contacts 등을 포함한 모든 관련 Google 앱에서 필요할 때 관련 정보를 신속하게 찾을 수 있도록 지원하는 AI 기반 도우미입니다.
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog는 업무 혼란을 제거합니다. 더 이상 끊임없는 핑, 사소한 회의, 최신 문서를 찾아 헤맬 필요가 없습니다. 우리의 작업 허브는 위키, 프로젝트 관리, 팀 채팅 등 최신 공동 작업 도구를 연결하고 서로 협력하여 사용할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 사람과 팀을 동일한 방식으로 연결하므로 같은 장소에 있지 않을 때에도 동기화할 수 있습니다. 새로운 업무 방식입니다.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 모델을 통해 웹 검색 제품을 제공하는 미국 스타트업 회사입니다.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation(opentext라고도 함)은 EIM(기업 정보 관리) 소프트웨어를 개발 및 판매하는 캐나다 회사입니다. 캐나다 온타리오 주 워털루에 본사를 둔 OpenText는 2014년 현재 캐나다 최대 소프트웨어 회사이며 캐나다 100대 고용주 중 하나로 인정받고 있습니다. 2016년 Mediacorp Canada Inc. OpenText 소프트웨어 애플리케이션은 대기업, 정부 기관 및 전문 서비스 회사의 콘텐츠 또는 구조화되지 않은 데이터를 관리합니다. OpenText는 대용량 콘텐츠 관리, 규제 요구 사...
Command E
getcommande.com
당신의 모든 것을 검색하세요. Command E는 당신만큼 빠르게 생각합니다. 컴퓨터와 클라우드의 모든 것에 액세스할 수 있는 가장 최신의 가장 빠른 방법을 만나보세요.
Happeo
happeo.com
Google Workspace(G Suite) 사용자를 위한 인트라넷으로 직장에서 커뮤니케이션, 공동작업, 생산성을 높일 수 있습니다. 지금 지식 공유를 강화하고 팀을 참여시키세요!
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
nuclia
nuclia.com
제품에 AI 검색 및 생성적 답변을 삽입하세요. Nuclia API를 사용하면 데이터 프라이버시를 유지하고 환각을 피하면서 문서, 텍스트 및 비디오에서 100% 즉시 사용 가능한 AI 검색 및 생성 답변을 얻을 수 있습니다.
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven의 완전 관리형 오픈 소스 클라우드 데이터 플랫폼을 사용하면 항상 꿈꿔 왔던 데이터 파이프라인을 10분 이내에 생성할 수 있습니다. 모든 주요 클라우드에서 어디서나.
Glean
glean.com
귀하의 회사가 알고 있는 내용을 즉시 알아보세요. Glean은 직관력을 갖춘 작업 보조자입니다. 회사의 모든 앱을 검색하여 정확히 필요한 것을 찾고 알아야 할 사항을 찾아보세요.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
시장 정보 및 검색 플랫폼 몇 시간이 아닌 몇 초 만에 통찰력을 발견하세요 색인화되고 검색 가능하며 모두 한 곳에서 광범위한 콘텐츠 전반에 걸쳐 회사, 주제 및 산업을 쉽게 추적하여 시장의 속도에 맞춰 움직이십시오.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Onna
onna.com
Onna는 즐겨 사용하는 앱의 데이터를 중앙 집중화하여 간소화되고 단순화된 검색 및 관리 환경을 한 곳에서 제공합니다.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo는 디지털 경험을 더욱 지능적으로 만들기 위한 클라우드 기반 플랫폼을 제공하고 해당 플랫폼을 기반으로 구축된 특정 소프트웨어를 제공하는 퀘벡 시티 기반 엔터프라이즈 SaaS(Software-as-a-Service) 회사입니다. Coveo Relevance Cloud™는 검색, 분석 및 기계 학습 기술을 활용하여 서로 다른 콘텐츠와 데이터를 통합하고 관련성 있는 개인화된 정보 제공을 자동화합니다. Coveo는 전자상거래, 고객 서비스 및 인력 숙련도를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Gartner Magic Quadra...
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to...
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Manag...
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natur...
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch empowers developers and business teams to create the most intuitive search experience that increases search-based conversions
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my...
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mi...
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoi...
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather r...
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each ...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer ...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site ...
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get...
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized si...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box는 모든 전자상거래 플랫폼에 적합한 제품 검색 및 발견 솔루션입니다. Luigi의 Box 마술은 사이트의 검색 및 탐색 요소 성능에 대한 모든 관련 정보를 제공하는 상세한 분석 대시보드로 시작됩니다. 플랫폼의 성능에 대해 자세히 알아보고 AI 기반 검색, 추천자 및 제품 목록 덕분에 최상의 결과를 보장하세요. 방문자에게 가능한 한 효율적으로 제품을 발견할 수 있는 최고의 도구를 제공하십시오. Luigi's Box는 귀하와 귀하의 고객이 즐겁게 사용할 수 있는 소프트웨어입니다.
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search는 전체 기업에 대한 Generative AI 검색을 통해 통찰력을 제공합니다. 새로운 AI 기반 검색 및 분석 엔진은 결과 제공을 넘어 컨텍스트, 분석 및 조직에 대한 깊은 이해를 제공합니다. 다양한 데이터 유형, 형식 및 소스를 손쉽게 처리하도록 맞춤화된 Akooda Enterprise Search는 관련성이 있고 상황에 맞는 답변을 제공합니다.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox는 대화형 AI 애플리케이션을 테스트하기 위한 포괄적이고 사용자 정의 가능한 애플리케이션을 제공하는 탁월한 도구입니다. 테스트 프로세스를 단순화 및 가속화하고 정확성을 향상시키며 사용자가 고품질 디지털 보조 장치를 제공하도록 돕습니다. QBox는 챗봇 교육 데이터가 수행되는 위치와 수행되지 않는 위치 및 이유(선택한 NLP 공급자에 대해)를 시각화하고 이해하여 분석하고 벤치마킹합니다. 챗봇 모델을 테스트하고, 이해하고, 수정하는 작업이 모두 몇 분 안에 완료됩니다. QBox는 챗봇의 정확성을 향상시켜 배포에 대한 100% ...
Raffle
raffle.ai
인간이 사용하기 쉽게 만든 검색 혁신적인 기업에서는 Raffle의 소프트웨어와 API를 사용하여 검색 기능을 강화하고 지식 공유를 촉진하며 고객과 직원의 행동과 요구 사항에 대한 심층적인 통찰력을 얻습니다. 웹사이트 검색, 직장 검색, 인앱 검색을 포함한 당사의 검색 솔루션을 사용하면 기업이 기존 콘텐츠를 쉽게 구성하고 최적화할 수 있습니다. Raffle Search를 사용하면 검색 프로세스를 간소화하고 데이터를 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 우리는 AI를 사용하여 상호 작용을 추적하고 동향 질문, 지식 격차, 해결률과 같은 데이터 ...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services는 시장을 선도하는 개인화 및 고객 데이터 플랫폼 제공업체입니다. 당사의 솔루션을 통해 브랜드는 채널 전반에 걸쳐 사용자의 행동을 인식하고, 맞춤형 추천을 제공하며, 고객 데이터 플랫폼의 모든 채널에서 데이터를 활성화할 수 있습니다. 수백 개의 야심 찬 브랜드가 이미 더 높은 전환율, 더 효율적인 작업 흐름 및 더 나은 사용자 경험을 위해 Raptor를 사용하고 있습니다. 자세한 내용은 https://www.raptorservices.com/을 방문하세요.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider는 클라우드 기반 기업 검색 엔진으로 정확한 검색 결과를 제공합니다. Keyspider를 사용하면 추가 시간이나 비용을 들이지 않고도 나만의 맞춤형 웹사이트 검색을 구축할 수 있습니다. Keyspider는 고객의 요구 사항을 이해하고 검색어에 적합한 결과를 제공합니다. 더 나은 검색 경험과 향상된 전환율을 위한 기반을 마련하는 웹사이트용 솔루션입니다. 이 회사는 모든 노력을 다하는 서비스형 검색을 통해 고객이 고객의 웹사이트를 탐색하는 방법을 재정의할 계획입니다. 맞춤형 검색을 통해 매체 전반에 걸쳐 관련성을 높입니...
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks는 기업이 모든 직원이 정보에 액세스하고 실행할 수 있도록 지원하는 AI 생산성 플랫폼입니다. Dash AI 지식 도우미는 업무 관련 질문에 즉시 답변하고 관련 콘텐츠를 생성하며 문서, 메시지, 작업 등을 찾습니다. 웹 인터페이스 외에도 Dash AI는 강력한 Slack 통합 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 자주 묻는 질문에 자동으로 응답할 수 있는 회사 Slack 채널에 추가할 수 있습니다. Dashworks는 현재 회사의 기술 스택 전반에 걸쳐 20개 이상의 애플리케이션과 통합됩니다.
AddSearch
addsearch.com
시장에서 가장 높은 ROI를 제공하는 AI 기반 사이트 검색 및 필터링. 가장 권장되는 사이트 검색 솔루션으로 웹사이트의 전환율을 높이세요. AddSearch 크롤러 또는 API를 사용하여 모든 플랫폼에 대한 완전한 구현 지원과 빠른 설정을 얻으세요.
Doofinder
doofinder.com
스마트 사이트 검색으로 전자상거래를 업그레이드하세요 관련성이 높은 AI 기반 검색 결과를 제공하고 고객의 쇼핑 경험을 최적화하는 동시에 매출을 향상시키세요.
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica는 수익 팀을 위한 대화형 AI의 선도적인 제공업체입니다. Revenue Digital Assistant를 통해 라이프사이클 전반에 걸쳐 수익을 창출하세요.
Unleash
getunleash.io
친구는 친구가 자신만의 기능 플래그 시스템을 구축하도록 허용하지 않습니다. Unleash 기능 관리는 대기업을 염두에 두고 구축되었으므로 직접 구축할 필요가 없습니다. 우리는 오픈 소스, 비공개, 보안을 갖추고 있으며 가장 복잡한 설정을 즉시 사용할 수 있습니다.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
제한 없는 쿠키 없는 개인화. Clerk.io는 전체 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 개인화 및 관련성을 강화하여 사이트 검색, 제품 추천, 이메일, 소셜 미디어 및 광고 전반에 걸쳐 매출을 자동으로 늘립니다.
Collato
collato.com
즉각적인 답변, 노력이 전혀 필요하지 않습니다. 팀의 집단 두뇌를 만나보세요. 모든 도구에 분산된 제품 정보를 한눈에 찾아 시간을 절약하세요.