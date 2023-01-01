대안 - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral의 경품 행사 및 보상은 온라인에서 비즈니스를 성장시키는 가장 빠른 방법입니다. 트래픽을 생성하고, 목록을 늘리고, 가입자를 고객으로 전환하세요.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam은 성장 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 귀하의 비즈니스를 성장시키는 멋진 캠페인을 실행할 수 있도록 도와드립니다.
Interacty
interacty.me
마케팅 담당자(프리랜서 및 에이전시), 제작 스튜디오, 출판사 Interacty를 사용하면 마케팅 담당자는 대화형 경험과 게임을 통해 청중의 참여를 유도하고 매출을 높일 수 있습니다. 게임화된 마케팅 콘텐츠는 참여도와 관심 시간을 늘리고 더 많은 리드를 생성합니다. Interactive를 사용하면 20개 이상의 다양한 게임 활동을 만들 수 있습니다. 한 번의 구독으로 언제든지 퀴즈, 기억력, 짝 맞추기 게임, 숨은 그림 찾기 게임, 차이점 찾기, 퍼즐, 전후, 운세, 포춘 쿠키, 슬라이드쇼 등을 만들 수 있습니다. 직관적이고 유연한...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
온라인 퀴즈와 대화형 프레젠테이션을 만들어 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. 인터넷에 연결된 모든 장치에서 작동합니다. 최대 100,000명의 참가자
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Goosechase에서는 경험이 전부입니다! 원래 물건 찾기에서 영감을 받은 Goosechase는 리더, 조직 및 학교가 커뮤니티에 참여하고 활성화하며 교육할 수 있도록 지원하는 대화형 경험 플랫폼(IXP)입니다. 온라인에서 제작되었지만 실제 세계에서 플레이되는 Goosechase는 조직을 지원하기 위해 고안된 매력적인 대화형 과제를 통해 커뮤니티에 생기를 불어넣습니다. 직관적인 플랫폼을 사용하면 모든 커뮤니티에 반복 가능하고 재미있으며 긍정적인 영향을 쉽게 미칠 수 있습니다. 2011년 캐나다에서 부화한 이후 Goosechase는...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize는 모든 규모의 기업을 위한 게임화 및 커뮤니티 참여 플랫폼입니다. 제공되는 기능에는 사용하기 쉬운 콘텐츠 관리 시스템, 사용자 정의 가능한 성과 및 보상, 사회적 행동에 동기를 부여하는 다양한 메커니즘, 보고서 및 분석이 포함됩니다.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
소셜 네트워크와 웹사이트에서 마케팅 캠페인을 추진하여 리드를 생성하세요. 소셜 네트워크를 모니터링하고 소셜 리스닝, 브랜드 모니터링 및 실시간 콘텐츠 큐레이션을 수행하세요. - 앱, 웹사이트 또는 소셜 네트워크를 통해 간단한 대화형 콘텐츠를 통해 디지털 잠재고객을 늘리고 자격 있는 리드를 확보하세요. - 소셜 네트워크, 포럼, 미디어에서 고객과 사용자가 브랜드에 관해 나누는 소셜 대화를 분석하세요.
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked는 리드 생성을 늘리고 영업 팀에 보상 및 인센티브를 제공하며 고객 충성도를 구축하기 위한 대화형 프로모션을 만들기 위한 게임화 플랫폼입니다. 리드를 마이크로 인플루언서로 전환하세요. 채널에 상관없이 개인화된 캠페인과 프로모션을 통해 청중의 참여를 유도하고 인센티브를 제공하세요. 고품질 리드를 생성하고, 마케팅 수신 동의를 수집하고, 다음 고객을 식별하는 데 필요한 통찰력을 얻으세요. 직원과 채널 파트너의 성과를 장려하고 보상하세요. 다양한 대화형 솔루션을 통해 영업 성과를 높이고 교육에 대한 보상을 제공하며 즉각적인...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio를 사용하면 대형 브랜드와 미디어가 50개 이상의 템플릿 대화형 형식(퀴즈, 콘테스트, 설문 조사, 테스트, 애니메이션 게임 등)을 통해 디지털 채널 전반에 걸쳐 청중의 참여를 유도할 수 있습니다. GDPR을 엄격하게 준수하는 플랫폼을 통해 데이터 강화를 위해 고객의 광범위한 기술로 푸시할 수 있는 풍부한 자사 데이터를 수집할 수 있습니다. 현재 TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL 등을 포함하여 400개 이상의 기업이 Qualifio를 사용하고 있습니다.
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu는 고객 참여와 유지를 촉진하는 풍부한 인앱 경험을 만들 수 있도록 설계된 게임화 플랫폼입니다. 50개 이상의 사전 구축된 템플릿과 처음부터 자신만의 템플릿을 만들 수 있는 기능을 통해 직면한 유지 또는 참여 문제를 쉽게 해결할 수 있습니다. CustomerGlu는 기존 유지 및 참여 문제를 모두 해결하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다. 제품 추천, 퍼널에서의 이탈 감소, 반복 거래 개선, 기능 채택 장려 등 무엇을 원하든 CustomerGlu가 도와드립니다. 주요 기능: 제품 추천: 일련의 질문을 통해 ...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solytics는 방문자 활성화, 고객 참여 및 최첨단 Aanalytics 제품군을 전문으로 하는 혁신적인 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 B2C 브랜드는 고객 라이프사이클을 자동화, 개인화 및 완벽하게 관리하여 가장 야심찬 비전을 구현하고 성장을 주도할 수 있습니다. 신속한 구현(45일 내 실행!)과 지속적인 혁신에 대한 헌신으로 Solytics 파트너와 고객은 전환, 유지 및 LTV 전반에 걸쳐 뛰어난 결과를 목격합니다. 여러 업종에 걸쳐 전 세계 수백 개의 브랜드가 Solitics를 사용하여 실시간으로 혁신적이고 개...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch는 모바일 또는 웹 앱 안팎에서 고객이 캠핑을 하는 모든 곳에서 고객의 참여를 유도하는 정교한 추천 및 충성도 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 세계에서 가장 혁신적이고 유명한 브랜드 중 일부는 SaaSquatch를 사용하여 옹호자에게 보상하고 충성도 높은 커뮤니티를 구축하며 수익 성장을 가속화합니다. 가장 발전된 충성도 및 추천 프로그램도 처리할 수 있는 유연성을 갖춘 SaaSquatch를 사용하면 귀하가 선택한 모든 행동에 대해 지지자에게 보상한 다음 추천을 통해 고객 기반을 확대하는 데 도움을 줄 수 있습니다. 우리의...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep은 경품 행사, 콘테스트 및 경품 행사를 만드는 도구를 갖춘 바이러스성 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.