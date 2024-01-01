ScholarAI

ScholarAI

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: scholarai.io

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 ScholarAI의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
카테고리:
Productivity
Large Language Models Software

웹사이트: scholarai.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 ScholarAI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

H2O.ai

H2O.ai

h2o.ai

Anode

Anode

codygon.com

Mistral AI

Mistral AI

mistral.ai

Composable Prompts

Composable Prompts

composableprompts.com

Stability AI

Stability AI

stability.ai

관련 추천 사항

Hindawi

Hindawi

hindawi.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

MDPI

MDPI

mdpi.com

Scopus

Scopus

scopus.com

arXiv.org

arXiv.org

arxiv.org

BMC

BMC

biomedcentral.com

Web of Science

Web of Science

webofscience.com

Keymate.AI Chatbot

Keymate.AI Chatbot

chat.keymate.ai

Pod

Pod

workwithpod.com

Perpend

Perpend

perpend.in

PubMed

PubMed

nih.gov

Bizway

Bizway

bizway.io

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.